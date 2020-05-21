New Delhi: As the Indian Railways opened booking at 10 AM on Thursday for 73 special passengers trains, scheduled to start their services from June 1, over 1 lakh tickets were sold within two hours. Railways minister Piyush Goyal said from Friday 1.7 lakh common service centres will be allowed to sell railway tickets. A protocol adhering to proper social-distancing norms will be issued soon as once railway tickets go offline, a huge rush is expected at the centres. Also Read - IRCTC Website Not Working? Train List For Some Routes Missing? People Complain on Twitter

The minister said more trains will be announced in the coming days. The sale of train tickets from the stations will also be allowed soon.

After the bookings began, a lot of people took to Twitter to complain about the website not working. Some said that train list for some specific routes was missing from the website.

Things you need to board these trains

1. Face mask

2. Aarogya Setu app downloaded in your mobile

3. Reach the station 90 minutes before the scheduled departure.

4. You also need to have no symptoms of coronavirus.

How to book e-tickets

1. Log on to irctc.co.in

2. A COVID-19 alert will pop up. Read and click on the OK button

3. Put your journey details and check out available trains.