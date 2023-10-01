Home

Indian Railway Update: East Coast Railway Extends Special Train Services | Check Route, Stoppages And Other Details Here

The East Coast Railway’s decision to extend the weekly special train services will help the Visakhapatnam-SMV Bengaluru-Visakhapatnam special route (Train numbers: 08543/08544).

Railways Increases Ex Gratia Relief In Train Accidents By 10 Times. | Photo: Twitter

IRCTC News: With an aim to improve the travel experience for the passengers, the East Coast Railway has announced the extension of weekly special train services. With this, passengers travelling on the Visakhapatnam-SMV Bengaluru-Visakhapatnam special route (Train numbers: 08543/08544) are likely to get huge benefits.

Train No. 08543 Visakhapatnam-SMV Bengaluru weekly special train will depart from Visakhapatnam every Sunday at 3.55 pm from October 8 to November 26. The train is scheduled to arrive in SMV Bengaluru on the following day at 12.30 pm. This service will be available for a total of 8 trips.

East Coast Railway Extends Special Train Services: Key Details

In the return direction, Train No. 08544 SMV Bengaluru-Visakhapatnam weekly special will depart from SMV Bengaluru every Monday at 3.50 pm from October 9 to November 27.

The train is expected to reach Visakhapatnam the next day at 1.30 pm.

This service will also run for 8 trips.

Stoppages:

The train will make stops at Duvvada, Samalkot, Rajamahendravaram, Nidadavolu, Tanuku, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikaluru, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Kuppam, Bangarapet and Krishnarajpuram between Visakhapatnam and SMV Bengaluru.

Composition: The train composition includes 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-5, Sleeper Class-10, General Second Class-5, and Second class cum luggage/Disabled coaches-2.

