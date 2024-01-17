Home

Business

Indian Railway Rules Ensure Full Refund For Delayed Or Cancelled Trains; Know Details

Indian Railway Rules Ensure Full Refund For Delayed Or Cancelled Trains; Know Details

Did you know that the rules of Indian Railways ensure a full refund for passengers whose trains are delayed and/or cancelled. What are the conditions for refund and how to file TDR, read to know...

Indian Railways Rules For Refund (Representative Image)

New Delhi: The months of December, January and February, i.e. the winter months of the year are the months where temperatures plunge and North India in particular, experiences excessive winters which is accompanied with dense fog. The dense fog results in poor or no visibility and that majorly affects the rail and flight operations. Most delays and cancellations of trains and flights takes place during these months; the cold conditions have gravely affected the rail travel. Did you know that in certain situations, you can get a complete refund on long delay or cancellation of trains. Read to know, according to Indian Railway news, what are the conditions in which you can claim the Ticket Deposit Receipt and how to file TDR…

Trending Now

Full Refund For Delayed Or Cancelled Trains, Check Indian Railway Rules

According to the rules put down by the Indian Railways, refund can be claimed by the passengers only if your train is late by more than a duration of three hours. Passengers must note that in case your Tatkal Ticket is confirmed, no refund will be given on cancellation. In case a train is delayed by more than three hours and one does not want to travel, refund can be claimed and the entire amount can be taken back. Passengers will have to file Ticket Deposit Receipt (TDR) to claim refund. Read to know process of filing TDR..

You may like to read

How To File TDR

As mentioned earlier, to claim refund for delay and/or cancellation of trains, passengers have to file Ticket Deposit Receipt (TDR). The TDR can be filed by visiting the official website of the Indian Railways, i.e. IRCTC; passengers can also surrender their tickets at the ticket counter at the railway stations after which they will get full refund. The process takes approximately 90 days for complete refund. Read to know how to file TDR…

The first step is to visit the official website of Indian Railways, the IRCTC website. After logging-in to the website, in the ‘Services’ tab, select ‘File Ticket Deposit Receipt (TDR)’. The next step is to go to the ‘My Transactions’ and then click on ‘File TDR’. Once done, the claim request is sent to the Indian Railways. Once accepted by the Railways, the refund amount is credited to the same bank account from where the ticket booking has been made.

Dense Fog In Delhi, IMD Issues Alert

The minimum and maximum temperatures on Wednesday are likely to be close to 4 degrees Celsius and 17 degrees Celsius, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather department also predicted that respite from the cold wave is unlikely soon and the dense fog could continue for two to four more days. The IMD has issued an orange alert for Wednesday and Thursday for cold wave conditions and more dense fog. A yellow alert has been sounded for dense fog on Friday and Saturday.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.