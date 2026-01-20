Home

Indian Railways makes major announcement for UP-Bihar passenger, set to operate three Amrit Bharat trains from…, check stoppages, fares here

The train will run via Dhanbad, Gomo, Koderma, Gaya, and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Junction. This train will begin regular operations from Howrah starting January 22.

New Delhi: In a significant announcement, the Indian Railways has said that the regular operations of three new Amrit Bharat Express trains passing through the East Central Railway zone will begin soon. It is important to note that these trains will pass through Patna Junction or the Hajipur–Sonpur railway division, providing huge benefits to the passengers of Patna and nearby areas. This will further strengthen Patna’s rail connectivity with major metropolitan cities across the country.

Indian Railways will operate the first Amrit Bharat Express from Howrah to Anand Vihar (13065/13066). The train will run via Dhanbad, Gomo, Koderma, Gaya, and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Junction. This train will begin regular operations from Howrah starting January 22.

The train will serve as a fast and convenient option for passengers from the Patna division traveling to the Delhi region. This non-air-conditioned premium-category train has a total of 20 coaches.

Here are some of the key details:

Indian Railways will also operate the Banaras–Sealdah Amrit Bharat Express (22588/22587)

The train will run via the DDU–Patna–Jasidih–Asansol route.

This train will start regular operations from Banaras from 23 January.

The train will halt at Patna Junction, providing passengers from Patna with a direct, fast, and affordable rail connection to Kolkata (Sealdah) and Banaras.

The train will operate three days a week and will run with a total of 18 coaches.

The third new service is the Dibrugarh–Gomtinagar Amrit Bharat Express (15949/15950)

The train will run via the Katihar–Barauni–Hajipur–Chhapra–Gorakhpur route.

Regular operations of this train will begin from 30 January.

According to the Indian Railways, the Amrit Bharat trains will pass through important junctions such as Hajipur and Sonpur. It will provide passengers from North Bihar and the Patna region with better connectivity to Northeast India and the Lucknow region.

According to railway officials, Amrit Bharat trains will offer a premium travel experience for common passengers with modern facilities, improved seating and sleeping arrangements, and affordable fares.

