Railways Announces Special Train From Bihar to Mata Vaishno Devi: Check Route, Timing, Other Details

Indian Railways said train number 04640/04639 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra–Katihar–Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Reserved Festival Special Express Train will cover a distance of 1500kms in 35 hours and 30 minutes.

Indian Railways Latest News: For passengers who are planning to travel to Mata Vaishno Devi, here comes a big update for them. The Indian Railways said it introduced a new special train between Bihar’s Katihar and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra railway stations. The railways said it will run as a festival special train and will be operated and maintained by the Northern Railway (NR) zone.

“In order to clear extra rush of traffic during festival season, Northern Railway will run 04640/04639 Katihar-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Katihar Reserved Festival special trains,” Northern Railway said in a statement.

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Special Trains: Check Routes

Check Time

From Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, the train started on November 15, 2023 at 21:30 hrs and arrived in Katihar at 09:00 hrs on November 17. On the return journey, train number 04639 left Katihar at 11:00 hrs on November 17, 2023 and will reach the Union Territory today i.e. November 19 at 23:00 hrs.

Check Stoppage

The SVDK-Katihar-SVDK Reserved Festival Special Express train has stoppages at 20 stations. These stoppages include Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan, Jammu Tawi, Pathankot Cantt, Jalandhar Cantt, Ludhiana, Ambala Cantt, Yamunanagar Jagadhri, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Bareilly, Sitapur, Gonda, Basti, Gorakhpur, Chhapra, Hajipur, Barauni Junction, Begusarai, Khagaria Junction, and Naugachia railway stations.

Composition

The SVDK-Katihar-SVDK Reserved Festival Special Express train has coaches in the AC 3 Class Economy category. The ticket price for each passenger travelling between the origin and destination stations is Rs 2145.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.