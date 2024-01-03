Home

Business

Indian Railways To Arrange Fog Pass Devices To Ensure Smooth Operations During Foggy Weather

Indian Railways To Arrange Fog Pass Devices To Ensure Smooth Operations During Foggy Weather

A Fog Pass Device is a GPS-based navigation device that helps the loco pilot to navigate during dense fog conditions.

Every year a large number of trains are affected during foggy weather in the winter months. (File)

Fog Pass Devices: Every year, during foggy weather in the winter months, a large number of trains are affected especially in the northern parts of the country. To ensure smooth rail operations, Indian Railways have provisioned 19,742 Fog Pass Devices during the foggy weather. This initiative marks a crucial step in improving the reliability of train services, reducing delays, and enhancing overall passenger safety.

Trending Now

A Fog Pass Device is a GPS-based navigation device that helps the loco pilot to navigate during dense fog conditions. It provides on-board real-time information (Display as well as voice guidance) to Loco Pilots regarding the location of fixed landmarks such as Signal, Level Crossing gate (Manned and unmanned), Permanent Speed Restrictions, and Neutral Sections, etc. It displays approach indications of the next three approaching fixed landmarks in geographical order accompanied with a voice message approximately 500m on approach.

You may like to read

Details of Fog Pass Devices provisioned to Zonal Railways are as under:

No. Zonal Railways Number of Devices provisioned

1 Central Railway 560

2 Eastern Railway 1103

3 East Central Railway 1891

4 East Coast Railway 375

5 Northern Railway 4491

6 North Central Railway 1289

7 North Eastern Railway 1762

8 Northeast Frontier Railway 1101

9 North Western Railway 992

10 South Central Railway 1120

11 South Eastern Railway 2955

12 South East Central Railway 997

13 South Western Railway 60

14 West Central Railway 1046

Total: 19742

General Features Of Fog Pass Device:

Suitable for all types of sections like single line, double line, electrified as well as non electrified sections.

Suitable for all types of electric and diesel locomotives, EMUs/MEMUs/ DEMUs.

Suitable for train speeds up to 160 KMPH.

It has built-in re-chargeable battery back-up for 18 hrs.

It is portable, compact in size, light in weight (not more than 1.5 Kg including battery) and of robust design.

Loco Pilot can carry the device easily with him to the locomotive on resuming his duty.

It can be easily placed on the cab desk of locomotive.

It is a standalone system.

It is unaffected by weather conditions like Fog, Rain or Sunshine.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.