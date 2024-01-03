Top Recommended Stories

  • Indian Railways To Arrange Fog Pass Devices To Ensure Smooth Operations During Foggy Weather

A Fog Pass Device is a GPS-based navigation device that helps the loco pilot to navigate during dense fog conditions.

Published: January 3, 2024 11:07 PM IST

By Tahir Qureshi

Every year a large number of trains are affected during foggy weather in the winter months. (File)

Fog Pass Devices: Every year, during foggy weather in the winter months, a large number of trains are affected especially in the northern parts of the country. To ensure smooth rail operations, Indian Railways have provisioned 19,742 Fog Pass Devices during the foggy weather. This initiative marks a crucial step in improving the reliability of train services, reducing delays, and enhancing overall passenger safety.

A Fog Pass Device is a GPS-based navigation device that helps the loco pilot to navigate during dense fog conditions. It provides on-board real-time information (Display as well as voice guidance) to Loco Pilots regarding the location of fixed landmarks such as Signal, Level Crossing gate (Manned and unmanned), Permanent Speed Restrictions, and Neutral Sections, etc. It displays approach indications of the next three approaching fixed landmarks in geographical order accompanied with a voice message approximately 500m on approach.

Details of Fog Pass Devices provisioned to Zonal Railways are as under:

No.           Zonal Railways                Number of Devices provisioned

1                Central Railway                         560

2                Eastern Railway                        1103

3                East Central Railway                1891

4                East Coast Railway                   375

5                Northern Railway                      4491

6                North Central Railway              1289

7                North Eastern Railway              1762

8                Northeast Frontier Railway      1101

9                North Western Railway             992

10              South Central Railway                1120

11               South Eastern Railway               2955

12              South East Central Railway      997

13              South Western Railway              60

14              West Central Railway                 1046

Total: 19742

General Features Of Fog Pass Device:

  • Suitable for all types of sections like single line, double line, electrified as well as non electrified sections.
  • Suitable for all types of electric and diesel locomotives, EMUs/MEMUs/ DEMUs.
  • Suitable for train speeds up to 160 KMPH.
  • It has built-in re-chargeable battery back-up for 18 hrs.
  • It is portable, compact in size, light in weight (not more than 1.5 Kg including battery) and of robust design.
  • Loco Pilot can carry the device easily with him to the locomotive on resuming his duty.
  • It can be easily placed on the cab desk of locomotive.
  • It is a standalone system.
  • It is unaffected by weather conditions like Fog, Rain or Sunshine.

