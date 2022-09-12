Delhi: Free food alert! Don’t these two words make our heads turn? You ask where? On Indian railways. Yes, you read that right. Indian railways is always on toes to provide enhanced and smooth passenger experience. But at times, due to unavoidable circumstances trains are often delayed than scheduled time causing inconvenience to passengers. In such cases, there is a provision wherein meals are served onboard for free in case the train is delayed over for two hours or so.Also Read - Durga Puja Special: IRCTC To Offer Special Bengali Cuisine On These Trains During Pujo Festivities

This service of free meal due to delay is so far available on premium trains like Duronto Express, Shatabdi, and Rajdhani.

As per a report by Live Mint, Railways is suppose to furnish passengers with free meal and drink on these premium trains if they are delayed by more than two hours to the designated destination.

People travelling on train are allowed to choose from dinner, snacks, or breakfast or lunch depending on the time of their trains.

Speaking of meal services, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) is going to set up new kitchens and upgrade the existing ones. In a recent update by IRCTC indian railways passengers can now order food online through WhatsApp while travelling. Passengers just have to use their PNR number on Zoop, the food delivery service. Backed with Jio Haptik, the app allow users to order food through their WhatsApp chatbot service in just a few simple steps

Not only this but on board menus have also been enhanced for providing quality meals.