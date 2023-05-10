Home

Indian Railways: Book Train Tickets On IRCTC Portal And Pay Later With Paytm Postpaid, Here’s How

IRCTC Latest News: According to IRCTC, Paytm users can avail the ‘book now, pay later’ option on the IRCTC ticketing services as it has added Paytm Postpaid to its platform.

Paytm Postpaid will allow rail passengers to book their tickets through IRCTC portal with the option of paying the booking amount later.

IRCTC Latest News Today: The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), said it has partnered with the CASHe to offer a Travel Now Pay Later (TNPL) payment option on its travel app, IRCTC Rail Connect. With this facility, the passengers can easily book their rail tickets and pay later with affordable EMIs that last between three and six months.

In the recent past, the Paytm Payment has seen a rapid adoption of its Buy Now, Pay Later service as it caters to users’ financial needs i.e., from booking tickets to paying utility bills, and even shopping.

Paytm Postpaid Service: All you need to know

The rail passengers must note that the Paytm Postpaid allows users an interest-free credit up to Rs 60,000 for a period for 30 days. With this, the users are given a single monthly bill to keep a track of all their credit-driven spending and can pay back the amount in full at the end of the billing cycle.

How to use Paytm Postpaid

First, you need to visit IRCTC official portal or login in to the IRCTC app on your mobile

Then, you will have to select journey details like destination, date, etc., and proceed to book tickets.

After this, go to payment section and click on ‘Pay Later’.

Select Paytm Postpaid and log in using your Paytm credentials.

Then, enter the OTP and the booking will be done.

