Indian Railways Cancels 17 Trains As Heavy Rains Lash Several States In North India

Indian Railways Latest News Today: The trains that have been cancelled include Firozpur Cantt Express, Amritsar Super Fast Express, Chandigarh Intercity Express, and Chandigarh to Amritsar Junction Express.

The Indian Railways in a statement said the traffic has been suspended at four locations due to water logging.

Indian Railways Latest News Today: As heavy rains lashed several parts of North India, the Northern Railways has cancelled over 17 trains and diverted 12 others. The Indian Railways in a statement said the traffic has been suspended at four locations due to water logging. These locations include sections between Noganwan (Ambala)-New Morinda, between Nangal Dam and Anandpur Sahib, and between Kiratpur Sahib and Bharatgarh.

The trains that have been cancelled include Firozpur Cantt Express, Amritsar Super Fast Express, Chandigarh Intercity Express, and Chandigarh to Amritsar Junction Express. The trains that have been diverted include Mumbai Central to Amritsar Express, Amritsar Express, Daulatpur Chowk Express.

The development comes as several areas of north India witnessed heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours. The IMD issued orange and red alerts in several regions.

The IMD said Delhi has recorded 153 mm of rain ending 8.30 a.m. on Sunday, the highest single-day rainfall for July since 1982.

In the meantime, heavy rains continued to lash Uttarakhand and several roads were closed after landslides in various places. The Badrinath National Highway and several other roads in Uttarakhand were blocked due to incessant rains.

The MeT department has issued an alert for heavy rains in 11 districts of the state. Uttarakhand Police has appealed to the people to avoid travelling to the hills unless necessary.

According to the State Emergency Operation Center, Koti received a maximum of 155 mm of rain, Bhagwanpur 88 mm, Chakrata 74.3 mm, Vikasnagar 66.5 mm, Mussoorie 60.2 mm, Purola 60 mm, Haridwar 57 mm, Kalsi 55.5 mm, Mori 53 mm, Barkot 51 mm, Dhanaulti 45 mm and Laksar 40 mm in the last 24 hours.

The MeT has forecast heavy rains in Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar, Nainital, Champawat, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Almora, Pauri, Dehradun, Tehri and Chamoli on Monday and Tuesday.

In view of the rain alert, schools in Dehradun, Nainital, Uttarkashi, Pauri, Udham Singh Nagar and Almora districts were closed on Monday. Meanwhile, the Chamoli district administration declared a holiday for all schools in the district on Tuesday and Wednesday.

