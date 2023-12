Home

Indian Railways Cancels 54 Trains Due To Cyclone Michaung on These Routes: Check Full List Here

Train Cancellation List: The Indian Railways said the cancellations will be in effect from December 2 to December 7, 2023. Passengers are advised to check the train running status before embarking on their journey.

Train No. 03358 Coimbatore-Barauni Weekly Express Special (Via Ranchi) journey starting on December 6, will remain cancelled.

Cyclone Michaung: Taking preventive measures, the Indian Railways on Monday cancelled 54 trains to ensure the safety of passengers. Notably, these trains have been cancelled by the East Coast Railway (ECoR). These cancelled trains include express, mail, passenger and special trains originating from, terminating at, or passing through East Coast Railway (ECoR) jurisdiction.

Check List of Other Cancelled Trains

Train No. 03357 Barauni-Coimbatore Weekly Express Special (via Ranchi) journey starting on December 2 will remain cancelled.

Train No. 03358 Coimbatore-Barauni Weekly Express Special (Via Ranchi) journey starting on December 6, will remain cancelled.

Train No. 13351 Dhanbad-Allapuzha Express journey starting on December 3 and journey starting on December 4 will remain cancelled.

Train No. 13352 Allapuzha-Dhanbad Express journey starting on December 6 and journey starting on December 7, 2023, will remain cancelled.

Lists Of 54 Cancelled Trains: Check Full List

Train No 03357 Barauni-Coimbatore Spl Express on 02.12.2023

Train No 03358 Coimbatore-Barauni Spl Express on 06.12.2023.

Train No 12245 Howrah-SMVB Express on December 3, 2023.

Train No 12246 SMVB-Howrah Express on December 5, 2023.

Train No 12510 Guwahti-SMVB Express on 03.12.2023 and 04.12.2023.

Train No 12509 SMVB-Guwahati Express on 05.12.2023 and 06.12.2023.

Train No 12659 Nagercoil-Shalimar Express on December 3, 2023.

Train No 12660 Shalimar-Nagercoil Express on December 6, 2023.

Train No 12835 Hatia-SMVB Express on 03.12.2023. 10. 12836 SMVB-Hatia Express on December 5, 2023.

Train No 12839 Howrah-Chennai Express on 02.12.2023, 03.12.2023, and December 4.

Train No 12840 Chennai-Howrah Express on 04.12.2023, 05.12.2023, and 06.12.2023.

Train No 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Coromandal Express on 03.12.2023, 04.12.2023, and December 5

Train No 12842 Chennai-Shalimar Coromandal Express on 04.12.2023, 05.12.2023, and 06.12.2023.

Train No 12845 Bhubaneswar-SMVB Express on 03.12.2023.

Train No 12846 SMVB-Bhubaneswar Express on 04.12.2023.

Train No 12863 Howrah-SMVB Express on 02.12.2023, 03.12.2023 and 04.12.2023.

Train No 12864 SMVB-Howrah Express on 04.12.2023, 05.12.2023 and 06.12.2023.

Train No 12867 Howrah-Puducherry Express on 03.12.2023.

Train No 12868 Puducherry-Howrah Express on 06.12.2023.

Train No 13351 Dhanbad-Allepy Express on 03.12.2023 and 04.12.2023.

Train No 13352 Allepy-Dhanbad Express on 06.12.2023 and 07.12.2023.

Train No 15228 Muzaffarpur-SMVB Express on 04.12.2023.

Train No 15227 SMVB-Muzaffarpur Express on 07.12.2023.

Train No 15629 Tambaram-Silghat Town Express on 04.12.2023.

Train No 15630 Silghat Town-Tambaram Express on 08.12.2023.

Train No 17488 Visakhapatnam-Kadapa Tirumala Express on 03.12.2023, 04.12.2023, and 05.12.2023.

Train No 17487 Kadapa-Visakhapatnam Tirumala Express on 04.12.2023, 05.12.2023 & 06.12.2023.

Train No 18189 Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express on 03.12.2023.

Train No 18190 Ernakulam-Tatanagar Express on 05.12.2023.

Train No 18637 Hatia-SMVB Express on 02.12.2023.

Train No 18638 SMVB-Hatia Express on December 5, 2023.

Train No 22504 Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Vivek Express on 02.12.2023 and 03.12.2023.

Train No 22503 Kanyakumari-Dibrugarh Vivek Express on 06.12.2023 and 07.12.2023.

Train No 22604 Villupuram-Kharagpur Express on 05.12.2023.

Train No 22603 Kharagpur-Villupuram Express on December 7, 202337.

Train No 22643 Ernakulam-Patna Express on 04.12.2023.

Train No 22644 Patna-Ernakulam Express on 07.12.2023.

Train No 22708 Tirupati-Visakhapatnam Express on 03.12.2023.

Train No 22707 Visakhapatnam-Tirupati Express on 04.12.2023.

Train No 22837 Hatia-Ernakulam Express on 04.12.2023.

Train No 22838 Ernakulam-Hatial Express on 06.12.2023.

Train No 22841 Santragachi-Tambram Express on 04.12.2023.

Train No 22842 Tambram-Santragachi Express on 06.12.2023.

Train No 22855 Santragachi-Tirupati Express on 03.12.2023.

Train No 22856 Tirupati-Santragachi Express on 04.12.2023.

Train No 22859 Puri-Chennai Express on 03.12.2023.

Train No 22860 Chennai-Puri Express on 04.12.2023.

Train No 22863 Howrah-SMVB Express on 04.12.2023.

Train No 22864 SMVB-Howrah Express on 06.12.2023.

Train No 22869 Visakhapatnam-Chennai Express on 04.12.2023.

Train No 22870 Chennai-Visakhapatnam Express on December 5, 202353.

Train No 22871 Bhubaneswar-Tirupati Express on 03.12.2023.

Train No 22872 Tirupati-Bhubaneswar Express on 04.12.2023.

