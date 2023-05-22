Home

Indian Railways Cancels Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express Today

The Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express train was cancelled by the Indian Railways on Monday after its rake was damaged due to thunderstorm.

The railway department said maintenance and operational works need to be carried out for the Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express train. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The Indian Railways on Monday cancelled Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express train after its rake was damaged. In a statement, the railway department said maintenance and operational works need to be carried out as the train’s rake was damaged due to thunderstorm.

“The Howrah-Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express (22895/22896) is cancelled on May 22 (Monday) after the rake was damaged due to thunderstorm and will require extensive repair,” the railways said.

