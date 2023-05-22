Indian Railways Cancels Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express Today
The Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express train was cancelled by the Indian Railways on Monday after its rake was damaged due to thunderstorm.
New Delhi: The Indian Railways on Monday cancelled Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express train after its rake was damaged. In a statement, the railway department said maintenance and operational works need to be carried out as the train’s rake was damaged due to thunderstorm.
“The Howrah-Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express (22895/22896) is cancelled on May 22 (Monday) after the rake was damaged due to thunderstorm and will require extensive repair,” the railways said.
