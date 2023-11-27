Home

IRCTC News: Indian Railways Cancels, Diverts Trains Due To Major Upgradation Work – Check Complete List

Indian Railways has cancelled and diverted several trains because of the major upgradation work at the Prayagraj Station of North Central Railway. Check complete list..

New Delhi: Trains are probably the most popular and affordable means of travel and every day, thousands of people travel by train. Almost each day, some of the trains get delayed or cancelled due to different circumstances; in a latest update, the Indian Railways has announced that there are several trains that have been cancelled and many have been delayed because of the major upgradation yard work which is going on at the Prayagraj station of the Northern Central Railway (NCR). Read more to know the list of trains that have been cancelled and the ones that have been diverted through the Prayagraj Chheoki-Varanasi route with a temorary halt at the Prayagraj Chheoki station..

Trains Cancelled: Full List

01025 Dadar-Ballia special express- from 27/11/23 to 5/1/24. Total 18 trips 01026 Ballia- Dadar express- from 29/11/23 to 7/1/24. Total 18 trips 01027 Dadar Gorakhpur express- from 28/11/23 to 7/1/24. Total 24 trips 01028 Gorakhpur to Dadar Express- 30/11/23 to 9/1/24. Total 24 trips 07651 Jalna-Chhapra Express- from 29/11/23 to 3/1/24. Total 6 services 07652 Chhapra Jalna Express- from 1/12/23 to 5/1/24. Total 6 services

Trains Diverted: Full List

15017/18 LTT-Gorakhpur exp- from 26/11/23 to 8/1/24 15267/68 LTT – Raxaul exp- 27/11/23 to 6/1/24 11037/38 Pune-Gorakhpur exp- 30/11/23 to 6/1/24 11033/34 Pune-Darbhanga exp- 29/11/23 to 5/1/24 18609/10 LTT- Ranchi exp- from 29/11/23 to 5/1/24 22131/32 Pune-Varanasi exp- from 27/11/23 to 3/1/24 12791/92 Secunderabad -Danapur exp- from 27/11/23 to 7/1/24

