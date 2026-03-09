Home

Indian Railways revises Coimbatore-Bengaluru Vande Bharat express timings and schedule: Check updated route details

Check the revised timetable and route details of Coimbatore- Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express announced by the Indian Railways.

Indian Railways- File image

Coimbatore-Bengaluru Vande Bharat train timing update: In a big update for the passengers of Vande Bharat trains in South India, the timing of the Coimbatore- Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express has been revised. In the recent update, the Ministry of Railways has announced a small but important change in the schedule of the popular Coimbatore- Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express. For a background, readers should note that Coimbatore- Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express (Train numbers 20642/20641), runs on the Coimbatore–Bengaluru–Coimbatore route, covering a total distance of 377 km in 6 hours and 20 minutes. Here are all the details you need to know about the change in route details of Coimbatore- Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express.

What is the route update on Coimbatore- Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express?

Operated and maintained by the South Western Railway (SWR) zone, the semi-high-speed Coimbatore- Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express train has been running regular services since January 1, 2024. The new update from the Ministry of Railways will affect passengers travelling on the route, particularly those boarding or deboarding at Hosur.

What is the total distance covered by Coimbatore- Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express?

Train numbers 20642/20641 on the Coimbatore–Bengaluru–Coimbatore route cover a distance of 377 km in 6 hours and 20 minutes. During its journey, the train passes through major stations including Tiruppur, Erode, Salem Junction, Dharmapuri and Hosur.

What is the time table of Coimbatore- Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express?

The Coimbatore- Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express train runs on all days of the week except Thursday. Known for reducing travel time between the two cities, the train has become a convenient option for passengers travelling between Coimbatore and Bengaluru via Erode and Salem.

Revised timetable of Coimbatore- Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express

According to the revised timetable, Coimbatore- Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 20642) departs from Coimbatore at 07:25 hrs, reaching Bengaluru Cantonment railway station at 13:45 hrs. In its return journey, the Bengaluru- Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 20641) leaves Bengaluru at 14:20 hrs and arrives in Coimbatore at 20:40 hrs. Notably, the latest change about the Coimbatore- Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express and Bengaluru- Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express announced by SWR will come into effect from March 15.

Under the new schedule, the Coimbatore- Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 20642) will arrive at Hosur 10 minutes later than before. Instead of the earlier arrival time of 12:03 hrs, the train will now reach Hosur at 12:13 hrs, while the rest of the timetable remains unchanged.

What are the stoppages of Coimbatore- Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express?

The stoppages of Coimbatore- Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express include Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri and Hosur.

