Indian Railways doubles capacity on Uttar Pradesh route, adds daily passenger service in Madhya Pradesh

According to the Ministry of Railways, the merged service will provide direct rail connectivity between Chitrakutdham Karwi and Maa Belha Devi Dham Pratapgarh, while also improving access to Kanpur, Lucknow and other destinations along the route.

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(Photo: IANS/Deepak Kumar)

New Delhi: In its effort to strengthen regional connectivity, the government has approved the merger of two train services in Uttar Pradesh and introduced a new daily passenger train between Itarsi and Madan Mahal in Madhya Pradesh. This information was provided by an official statement on Saturday.

According to the Ministry of Railways, the merged service will provide direct rail connectivity between Chitrakutdham Karwi and Maa Belha Devi Dham Pratapgarh, while also improving access to Kanpur, Lucknow and other destinations along the route.

Under the merger, the 14109/14110 Chitrakutdham Karwi-Kanpur Central Express and 14123/14124 Maa Belha Devi Dham Pratapgarh-Kanpur Central Express will operate as 14123/14124 Maa Belha Devi Dham Pratapgarh-Chitrakutdham Karwi Express.

The train’s composition will be increased from 12 to 24 coaches, doubling its passenger-carrying capacity.

The service will connect several important stations, including Pratapgarh, Amethi, Rae Bareli, Lucknow, Unnao, Kanpur Central, Hamirpur Road, Banda, Atarra and Chitrakutdham Karwi.

The merger is expected to provide direct connectivity between Chitrakoot and the Lucknow-Pratapgarh region without requiring passengers to change trains at Kanpur Central.

The government said the service would also improve access to Chitrakoot and other religious and regional centres for passengers travelling for pilgrimage, tourism, education, employment, healthcare and business.

Separately, the government has approved a new daily passenger service between Itarsi Junction and Madan Mahal in Jabalpur.

Train No. 51673 Itarsi-Madan Mahal Passenger will depart from Itarsi at 11:40 hours and reach Madan Mahal at 16:45 hours.

In the return service, Train No 51674 will leave Madan Mahal at 17:50 hours and arrive at Itarsi at 22:55 hours.

The 242-km service will take around five hours and five minutes and will stop at Bagra Tawa, Sohagpur, Pipariya, Bankhedi, Salichauka Road, Gadarwara, Kareli, Narsinghpur and Sridham.

The ministry said the new service will provide daily and affordable rail connectivity to passengers travelling between Itarsi and Jabalpur and improve access to intermediate towns and smaller stations in the region.

The service will also facilitate onward connectivity from Itarsi, an important railway junction, to destinations across the country, the ministry said.

(With IANS inputs)