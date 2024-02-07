Home

Indian Railways: Facing Trouble While Travelling on Trains? Here’s How to File Complaint On IRCTC Toll-Free Numbers

Indian Railways said it has launched an integrated 'Rail Madad' Helpline number “139" for all type of queries, complaints, assistance for passengers during travel.

You can call the Indian Railway helpline number 139 if you need assistance while traveling by train. This number is toll-free, and you can use it to register your complaint.

New Delhi: If you are travelling on train and facing any trouble, don’t fear! The Indian Railways has launched a toll-free number for you to register complaint. You can seek assistance or file a complaint if fighting with someone or encountering other problems during you journey.

“To overcome the inconvenience over multiple helpline numbers for grievances and enquiry during railway travel, Indian Railway has integrated all railway helplines into single number 139 (Rail Madad Helpline) for quick grievance redressal and enquiry during the journey,” the Indian Railways said.

Interestingly, Indian Railways’ toll-free number 139 provides a variety of services – you can send SMS (messages) to this number in addition to making phone calls.

Apart from registering complaint, you can also call on this number for information about security, medical emergencies, train accidents, any other train-related complaint, general complaints, or vigilance. In addition, information about the status of your complaint will be available at this number.

However, the Indian Railways clarified that various railway grievances helplines were discontinued last year and helpline no. 182 would also be discontinued from 1 April, 2021, and merged into 139.

Significantly, the Helpline number 139 is available in 12 Indian languages. Passengers can opt for IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System), or directly connect to call-centre executive by pressing * (asterisk).

Indian Railways shared a lowdown on the menu of 139 Helpline number:

For security & medical assistance, passenger has to press 1, which connects immediately to a call center executive.

For enquiry, passenger has to press 2 and in the sub menu, information regarding PNR status, arrival/departure of the train, accommodation, fare enquiry, ticket booking, system ticket cancellation, wake up alarm facility/destination alert, wheelchair booking, meal booking can be obtained.

For general complaints, passenger has to press 4

For vigilance related complaints, passenger has to press 5

For Parcel & goods related queries, passenger has to press 6

For IRCTC operated trains queries, passenger has to press 7

For status of complaints, passenger has to press 9

For talking to call center executive, passenger has to press *( asterisk)

