Jodhpur division to operate 7 special trains for festive season, run 76 trips in six weeks; check fare, stoppages here

According to Indian Railways, the Jodhpur–Bhopal–Jodhpur Express will resume its halt at Kota station from Monday, following the suspension of the stoppage due to redevelopment work.

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Indian Railways News

New Delhi: With an aim to meet the increased ticket demands during the festive season, the Railways has introduced additional train services. The Jodhpur Division is all set to operate seven pairs of special trains, which will make a total of 76 trips over a period of approximately one and a half months. These trains are providing additional travel options for passengers travelling to cities such as Gorakhpur, Haridwar, Subedarganj, Bandra Terminus, Chennai Beach, Danapur and Mau, among others.

According to the Indian Railways, the stoppage of the Jodhpur–Bhopal–Jodhpur Express at Kota station, which had been suspended due to redevelopment work, will be restored from Monday. Passengers will once again be able to board and deboard the train at Kota station as before.

Here are some of the key details:

The Subedarganj–Bhagat Ki Kothi Express (04193) will operate every Monday and Thursday until November 30.

In the return direction, the Bhagat Ki Kothi–Subedarganj Express (04194) will run every Tuesday and Friday until November 28.

The Jodhpur–Gorakhpur Puja Special (04829/04830) will operate from Jodhpur every Thursday until November 26.

The return service from Gorakhpur will run every Friday.

The Barmer–Haridwar Special (04811) will operate every Monday and Thursday until November 30.

The return Haridwar–Barmer Special (04812) will run every Tuesday and Friday until December 1.Train Schedule

The Bhagat Ki Kothi–Bandra Terminus Special (04827/04828) is scheduled to operate until October 31.

The train will depart from Bhagat Ki Kothi every Saturday, while the return service from Bandra Terminus will run every Sunday.

The Jodhpur–Chennai Beach Puja Special (04815/04816) will operate until November 28.

It will depart from Jodhpur every Saturday, while the return service from Chennai will run every Tuesday.

The Jodhpur–Mau Special (04823/04824) has been operating every Sunday from October 4 to November 29.

The return service from Mau will run every Tuesday.

The Bhagat Ki Kothi–Danapur Weekly Special (04813/04814) will operate every Wednesday until November 25.

The return service from Danapur will run every Thursday.

Jodhpur–Bhopal Express to Halt at Kota Again from Monday

The stoppage of the Jodhpur–Bhopal–Jodhpur Express at Kota station will be restored from Monday, providing relief to passengers from Kota and surrounding areas.

They will once again be able to board and deboard the train at Kota as before.

West Central Railway had imposed a block for redevelopment work on Platform No. 3 at Kota station.

As a result, 20 trips of train numbers 14813/14814, the Jodhpur–Bhopal–Jodhpur Express, were operated via a diverted route between September 29 and October 18. For passengers’ convenience, a temporary stoppage was provided at Sogaria station.

During the diversion, the Bhopal–Jodhpur Express operated via Sogaria–Kota C Cabin–Gudla, while the Jodhpur–Bhopal Express ran via Gudla–Kota C Cabin–Sogaria. Consequently, the stoppage of both trains at Kota station had been temporarily suspended.