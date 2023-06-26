Home

Five New Vande Bharat Express Trains to be Launched on Tuesday: Check Routes, Timing

Vande Bharat Express: Of the total 5 trains, two will be launched in Madhya Pradesh, one in South India, one in Bihar, and the last one will be Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express.

Earlier, the Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express launch was supposed to be launched on June 3, 2023. However, the inauguration was postponed due to Balasore train accident.

New Vande Bharat Express Launch Date: For the convenience of the railway passengers, the Indian Railways is all set to launch new Vande Bharat Express trains. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off five new Vande Bharat Express trains virtually on Tuesday, according to media reports. Of the total 5 trains, two will be launched in Madhya Pradesh, one in South India, one in Bihar, and the last one will be Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express. With the launch of these trains, the total number of Vande Bharat Express trains in India will reach 23.

Even as there is no official statement from the Ministry of Railways about the inauguration of the tarins, the railway department shared the news of the launch of five Vande Bharat Express on the same day on its official Twitter account.

Vande Bharat Express Trains: Check Details Here

Bengaluru-Hubbali-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express

The second Vande Bharat Express in Karnataka will be launched on Tuesday and will run on the route from Bengaluru to Hubbali to Dharwad. The first Vande Bharat Express was launched on the Mysuru-Chennai route. The new train will travel a distance of around 490 kilometers between Bengaluru and Hubbali-Dharwad in 6 hours and 13 minutes. As per the timing, the train will leave Bengaluru at 5:45 AM and arrive at Dharwad Railway Stations at 11:58 AM.

Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express

Madhya Pradesh will on Tuesday get two new Vande Bharat Express that will improve connectivity between Bhopal and Jabalpur, and Indore. Interestingly, this will be the second Vande Bharat Express of the state.

Bhopal-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express

Another Vande Bharat Express train will run on the Bhopal-Jabalpur route. And the Delhi-Bhopal Vande Bharat Express will run with a maximum speed of 160 kmph on some sections around Agra.

Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express

Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express

Another train that will be launched is Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express. The semi-high-speed train on the Patna and Ranchi routes will run by Indian Railway. The new Vande Bharat Express is expected to cover the distance in six hours and will also pass through Tatisilwai, BIT Mesra, Barkakana, and Hazaribagh.

