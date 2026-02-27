Home

Indian Railways Holi Special Trains: Over 1200 Holi special trains to run till this date, Railways makes key announcement; check special train number, schedule, dates, complete list

East Central Railway will operate a large number of Holi Special trains connecting Bihar and Jharkhand with Delhi, Mumbai and South India. Check train names and schedule.

Known as the festival of colors, Holi will be celebrated on March 4, 2026. Ahead of Holi celebrations, the Indian Railways has taken a significant decision. The Railway Ministry on Wednesday said it will operate 1,244 Holi Special train trips across various zones between February 25 and March 18 this year. The sole purpose of this decision is to facilitate smooth, safe, and comfortable travel for passengers. Not only will these special services connect major cities, but will also connect state capitals and important regional centres across the country, ensuring confirmed accommodation and reducing congestion on regular trains.

Issuing a statement, the ministry stated, “Indian Railways has made elaborate arrangements to facilitate smooth, safe and comfortable travel for passengers during the upcoming Holi festival.”

“To manage the anticipated surge in passenger traffic, 1,244 Holi Special train trips are to be operated across various railway zones for the Holi period from 25.02.2026 to 18.03.2026. The number may increase up to 1,500 if more demand is observed.”

Taking to X, the Ministry of Railways wrote, “Indian Railways announces 1,244 Special train trips from 25 February to 18 March 2026 to facilitate smooth, safe and comfortable travel during the upcoming Holi festival, with additional services to be introduced based on passenger demand.

Key long-distance connections include Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur to destinations such as Danapur, Gorakhpur, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Samastipur and Barauni; Visakhapatnam, Puri and Bhubaneswar to Shalimar, Patna, Yesvantpur and Dhanbad; and major Bihar and Jharkhand hubs like Patna, Darbhanga, Saharsa and Dhanbad to New Delhi, Anand Vihar Terminal, Chandigarh and SMVT Bengaluru, reads the press release.

Eastern and Northern corridors will see enhanced connectivity between Howrah, Sealdah, Kolkata and Malda Town with Raxaul, Madhubani, Gorakhpur and Anand Vihar Terminal, while Delhi region stations will be linked extensively with Varanasi, Lucknow, Ayodhya Cantt, Haridwar, Amritsar and Katihar.

From the South, special services will connect MGR Chennai Central, Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram North, Coimbatore, Secunderabad, Tirupati and SMVT Bengaluru with Patna, Barauni, Muzaffarpur, Santragachi, Ajmer, Jaipur and other northern and eastern centres. Western India, including Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Bandra Terminus, will have additional links to Kanpur, Katihar, Banaras, Gorakhpur, Darbhanga and Bhagalpur.

Central Railway

Central Railway will operate several Holi Special trains from major stations including Mumbai (CSMT & Lokmanya Tilak Terminus), Pune and Nagpur to key destinations across North and East India. Central Railway to run 20 Holi Special Train Services with 129 trips which are as follows:

Train No. 01469/01470 Pune–Nagpur–Pune Holi Special will operate between 25.02.2026 and 05.03.2026 with notified trips on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Train No. 01073/01074 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus–Banaras–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Holi Special will run between 25.02.2026 and 07.03.2026 on notified weekdays.

Train No. 01481/01482 Pune–Danapur–Pune Holi Special will operate between 27.02.2026 and 08.03.2026 on Mondays and Fridays (outward) and Wednesdays and Sundays (return).

Train No. 01431/01432 Pune–Ghazipur City–Pune Holi Special will run between 24.02.2026 and 08.03.2026 on notified weekly frequencies.

Train No. 01043/01044 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus–Samastipur–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Holi Special will operate between 26.02.2026 and 05.03.2026.

Train No. 01491/01492 Pune–Hazrat Nizamuddin–Pune Holi Special will run between 27.02.2026 and 07.03.2026.

Train No. 01079/01080 CSMT–Gorakhpur–CSMT Holi Special will operate daily from 25.02.2026 to 08.03.2026.

Train No. 01415/01416 Pune–Gorakhpur–Pune Holi Special will also run daily between 25.02.2026 and 08.03.2026.

Train No. 01143/01144 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus–Danapur–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Holi Special will operate daily during the notified period.

Train No. 01449/01450 Pune–Danapur–Pune Holi Special will also run daily from 25.02.2026 to 08.03.2026.

East Coast Railway Holi Special Trains

East Coast Railway will operate Holi Special trains from Visakhapatnam, Puri and Bhubaneswar towards Eastern and Southern destinations. East Coast Railway to run 8 Holi Special Train Services with 62 trips which are as follows:

Train No. 08507/08508 Visakhapatnam–Shalimar–Visakhapatnam Holi Special will operate between 03.03.2026 and 18.03.2026.

Train No. 08439/08440 Puri–Patna–Puri Holi Special will run between 28.02.2026 and 15.03.2026.

Train No. 02811/02812 Bhubaneswar–Yesvantpur–Bhubaneswar Holi Special will operate between 28.02.2026 and 16.03.2026.

Train No. 02831/02832 Bhubaneswar–Dhanbad–Bhubaneswar Holi Special will run daily from 25.02.2026 to 18.03.2026.

East Central Railway Holi Special Train

East Central Railway will operate a large number of Holi Special trains connecting Bihar and Jharkhand with Delhi, Mumbai and South India. East Central Railway to run 50 Holi Special Train Services with 275 trips which are as follows:

Train No. 02563/02564 Barauni–New Delhi–Barauni Holi Special will run daily from 25.02.2026 to 18.03.2026.

Train No. 02569/02570 Darbhanga–New Delhi–Darbhanga Holi Special will also operate daily during the same period.

Train No. 05575/05576 Saharsa–Anand Vihar Terminal–Saharsa Holi Special will operate between 10.03.2026 and 18.03.2026.

Train No. 05579/05580 Purnea Court–Anand Vihar Terminal–Purnea Court Holi Special will run between 06.03.2026 and 18.03.2026 on multiple weekly frequencies.

Train No. 03293/03294 Patna–Old Delhi–Patna Holi Special will operate daily between 05.03.2026 and 16.03.2026.

Train No. 03697/03698 Sheikhpura–Anand Vihar Terminal–Sheikhpura Holi Special will run between 27.02.2026 and 15.03.2026.

Train No. 02397/02398 Sheikhpura–Anand Vihar Terminal–Sheikhpura Holi Special will operate between 01.03.2026 and 16.03.2026.

Train No. 03639/03640 Gaya–Old Delhi–Gaya Holi Special will run between 06.03.2026 and 13.03.2026.

Train No. 03309/03310 Dhanbad–Old Delhi–Dhanbad Holi Special will operate between 03.03.2026 and 18.03.2026.

Train No. 03311/03312 Dhanbad–Chandigarh–Dhanbad Holi Special will run between 06.03.2026 and 19.03.2026.

Train No. 03379/03380 Dhanbad–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus–Dhanbad Holi Special will operate between 10.03.2026 and 19.03.2026.

Train No. 03677/03678 Dhanbad–Gorakhpur–Dhanbad Holi Special will run between 08.03.2026 and 16.03.2026.

Train No. 03257/03258 Danapur–Anand Vihar Terminal–Danapur Holi Special will operate between 01.03.2026 and 16.03.2026.

Train No. 03223/03224 Rajgir–Haridwar–Rajgir Holi Special will run between 06.03.2026 and 14.03.2026.

Train No. 03221/03222 Rajgir–Anand Vihar Terminal–Rajgir Holi Special will operate between 09.03.2026 and 18.03.2026.

Train No. 03251/03252 Danapur–SMVT Bengaluru–Danapur Holi Special will run daily between 25.02.2026 and 18.03.2026.

Train No. 03225/03226 Danapur–Charlapalli–Danapur Holi Special will operate between 05.03.2026 and 15.03.2026.

Train No. 03253/07855-56 Patna–Charlapalli–Patna Holi Special will run between 09.03.2026 and 16.03.2026.

Train No. 02023/02024 Patna–Howrah–Patna Holi Special will operate between 08.03.2026 and 15.03.2026.

Train No. 05557/05558 Raxaul–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus–Raxaul Holi Special will run between 07.03.2026 and 15.03.2026.

Train No. 05585/05586 Saharsa–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus–Saharsa Holi Special will operate between 10.03.2026 and 19.03.2026.

Train No. 05219/05220 Muzaffarpur–Anand Vihar Terminal–Muzaffarpur Holi Special will run between 06.03.2026 and 15.03.2026.

Eastern Railway Holi Special Train

Eastern Railway will operate several Holi Special trains from Howrah, Sealdah, Kolkata, Malda Town, Dankuni and Asansol towards Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi region. Eastern Railway to run 22 Holi Special Train Services with 48 trips which are as follows:

Train No. 03043/03044 Howrah–Raxaul–Howrah Holi Special will operate between 28.02.2026 and 15.03.2026 on notified days.

Train No. 03045/03046 Howrah–Raxaul–Howrah Holi Special will run between 01.03.2026 and 03.03.2026.

Train No. 03183/03184 Sealdah–Madhubani–Sealdah Holi Special will operate between 28.02.2026 and 08.03.2026.

Train No. 03185/03186 & 03187/03188 Kolkata–Madhubani–Kolkata Holi Specials will run between 27.02.2026 and 04.03.2026.

Train No. 03525/03526 and 03527/03528 Asansol–Gorakhpur–Asansol Holi Specials will operate between 27.02.2026 and 03.03.2026.

Train No. 03009/03010 Dankuni–Anand Vihar Terminal–Dankuni Holi Special will run between 28.02.2026 and 08.03.2026.

Train No. 03435/03436 Malda Town–Anand Vihar Terminal–Malda Town Holi Special will operate between 02.03.2026 and 17.03.2026.

Train No. 03007/03008 Howrah–Kharagpur–Howrah Holi Special will run between 25.02.2026 and 13.03.2026.

Train No. 03129/03130 Kolkata–New Jalpaiguri–Kolkata Holi Special will operate between 28.02.2026 and 01.03.2026.

Train No. 03101/03102 Sealdah–Malda Town–Sealdah Holi Special will run between 27.02.2026 and 21.03.2026.

Train No. 03417/03418 Malda Town–Udhna–Malda Town Holi Special will operate between 28.02.2026 and 23.03.2026.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.