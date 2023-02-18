Home

Rail Post Gati Shakti Express Cargo Service: Here’s How It Will Help You in Shifting Homes

The services have been started on the four sectors -Delhi to Kolkata; Bangalore to Guwahati, Surat to Muzaffarpur and Hyderabad to Hazrat Nizamuddin.

Indian Railways Door-to-Door Parcel Service: All for the benefit of the people who are planning to shift homes, the Indian Railways and India Post have launched the ‘Rail Post Gati Shakti Express Cargo Service’ to offer door-to-door pickup and delivery of parcels that are more than 35 kilograms.

The services have been started on the four sectors -Delhi to Kolkata; Bangalore to Guwahati, Surat to Muzaffarpur and Hyderabad to Hazrat Nizamuddin. However, total 15 sectors have been planned to be covered in the first phase.

Indian Railways Door-to-Door Parcel Service: Major highlights

Total logistic Service

Pick-Up and Delivery at customer premises

Transportation through covered and sealed boxes

Semi-mechanized handling

Time tabled service

Insurance at 0.05% of the declared value of the cargo for loss, damage and deterioration

Integrated Parcel Way Bill.

The Indian Railways and Department of Posts have upgraded their tools, machinery and handling equipment, storage space for optimum use. Specially designed Fold type box, Envelope box, Mesh type Box, Bubble Guard Box made up of aluminium and light weight material have been developed. Similarly, Parcel Aggregation Centre have been equipped with conveyor system alongwith specially designed rakes for efficient stacking. BTU Deck where palatized material can be easily rolled are provided for effortless movement.

Indian Railways Door-to-Door Parcel Service: Salient Features

Door-step Pick-Up and Delivery: India Post will pick up the consignment at the doorstep of the customer and transport to the Railway Station (first mile activity) and at the destination railway station. And then, India Post will transport the consignment from the station to the destination address and deliver the consignment at the doorstep of the addressee (last mile activity).

Flexibility of Quantum of Load: There is no fixed obligation of loading as party can book small load of 100 kg also.

Time Tabled Service: Parcel Train operated under JPP Scheme is a time tabled train with scheduled departure and arrival of Train at Originating, intermediate and Destination stations which

Safe Transmission: Indian Railways will provide intermediate transmission between origin and destination railway stations (middle mile activity), in secured sealed boxes, ensuring safe and secured passage through time tabled trains.

Insurance: The department of Post offers third party insurance facility at an affordable rate of 0.03% of cargo value to the customers availing JPP Service.

Affordable Tariff: The first mile and last service charges at Rs 6/- per kg gives competitive and cost effective solution to the customers in comparison to existing road rates.

Mobile Application: A mobile app is being developed where customers availing JPP service can book the consignment with online payment facility and also can track the status of consignment with live tracking facility.

