Indian Railways Introduces Another Vande Bharat For South India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to flag off the eight-coach blue and white train later this month. However, the exact details of the launch date is not available as of date.

New Delhi: In the 2022–23 budget, the Central government laid out a grand plan to introduce 400 semi-high-speed trains across India, and in this journey, the Indian Railways conducted a trial run of South India’s newest semi-high-speed train, which will run from KSR Bengaluru and Dharwad railway stations. The train is expected to run six days a week and will be operated and maintained by the South Western Railway (SWR) zone.

The KSR Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express would reduce the travel time between the two cities, and commuters could now travel the distance of 490 kilometres in less than seven hours.

PM Modi To Flag Off The Event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to flag off the eight-coach blue and white train later this month. However, the exact details of the launch date are not available as of this date, the Financial Express reported.

The trial run of the train was conducted today and authorities have said that they will do more as required before the final launch of the train.

Currently, the fastest trains between the two cities are the 20653 SBC BGM Express and the Rani Chennamma Express, which cover the same journey in more than seven hours.

History Of Vande Bharat Trains

Revealed in 2018, the Vande Bharat is a 180 kmph-capable air-conditioned chair car service that is also known by the name Train 18. These are short-distance trains that cover and connect major cities in India.

The Vande Bharat trains, which are known for their quick acceleration and deceleration, significantly reduce travel time while also being energy efficient.

“The first version of the 180 kmph capable Vande Bharat is already running on the network. A second version has been designed and is currently being manufactured. It will be ready for testing by April this year, and the serial production of these trains is likely to start by August-September this year.”, Ashwini Vaishnaw was quoted introducing Vande Bharat by the Times Of India.

