Indian Railways Update: Major change in counter tickets as new rules take effect from October 27; Passengers to...

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has directed the Indian Railways to bring tickets sold at reservation counters at all railway stations under the insurance coverage scheme, on the same terms as online tickets, with effect from October 27, 2026. With this, the way has been cleared for passengers who purchase tickets at railway reservation counters to receive insurance coverage, similar to those who book tickets online.
The directions were issued last week by a bench comprising Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Justice R. Mahadevan while hearing a case related to railway safety. The bench observed that, at present, only passengers booking tickets online are eligible for insurance coverage upon paying a nominal additional amount.
Apart from insurance coverage, the court also expressed serious concern over the overall safety arrangements of the railways. The bench observed that despite assurances regarding safety, adequate improvements were not visible on the ground.
The court also questioned the Railways for consistently falling short of its annual targets for fencing railway tracks, with approximately one-third of the targets remaining unfulfilled each year.
The court had directed the Chairman and members of the Railway Board to appear in person at the next hearing scheduled for November 16.
However, Additional Solicitor General Vikramjit Banerjee, appearing on behalf of the Central Government, subsequently sought time to file a detailed affidavit outlining the work undertaken over the past year and the reasons for failing to meet the targets. Following this request, the court temporarily deferred its order requiring the officials to appear in person.