Indian Railways Update: Major change in counter tickets as new rules take effect from October 27; Passengers to…

The court raised concerns over the Railways’ failure to meet its annual targets for fencing railway tracks, noting that nearly one-third of the targets remain unmet each year.

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New Delhi: The Supreme Court has directed the Indian Railways to bring tickets sold at reservation counters at all railway stations under the insurance coverage scheme, on the same terms as online tickets, with effect from October 27, 2026. With this, the way has been cleared for passengers who purchase tickets at railway reservation counters to receive insurance coverage, similar to those who book tickets online.

The directions were issued last week by a bench comprising Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Justice R. Mahadevan while hearing a case related to railway safety. The bench observed that, at present, only passengers booking tickets online are eligible for insurance coverage upon paying a nominal additional amount.

Here are some of the key details:

The Supreme Court has made it clear that compliance with this order will be mandatory.

In the event of non-compliance, the Railway Board will be held directly responsible.

The objective of this arrangement is to extend insurance protection to passengers who purchase tickets at railway reservation counters instead of booking them online.

New Rule to Take Effect from October 27, 2026

The court had previously asked the Railways to consider the issue.

In its order, the court stated that the authorities had been given sufficient time to formulate a mechanism to extend this benefit to people from the economically weakest sections of society

This section of people predominantly purchase tickets at railway reservation counters. However, no progress had been made on the matter.

The court directs that, within two weeks, insurance coverage must be extended to tickets sold at reservation counters at all railway stations

On the same terms as tickets purchased online, with effect from October 27, 2026.

Insurance Coverage to Apply to Counter-Purchased Tickets as Well

Apart from insurance coverage, the court also expressed serious concern over the overall safety arrangements of the railways. The bench observed that despite assurances regarding safety, adequate improvements were not visible on the ground.

The court also questioned the Railways for consistently falling short of its annual targets for fencing railway tracks, with approximately one-third of the targets remaining unfulfilled each year.

The court had directed the Chairman and members of the Railway Board to appear in person at the next hearing scheduled for November 16.

However, Additional Solicitor General Vikramjit Banerjee, appearing on behalf of the Central Government, subsequently sought time to file a detailed affidavit outlining the work undertaken over the past year and the reasons for failing to meet the targets. Following this request, the court temporarily deferred its order requiring the officials to appear in person.