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Indian Railways get big security push, AI surveillance and drones to boost passenger safety; details inside

Indian Railways get big security push, AI surveillance and drones to boost passenger safety; details inside

The main focus of this new railway security plan will be on rapid intelligence gathering across the country, better coordination, and stronger cybersecurity measures.

Indian Railways (AI Image)

New Delhi: Indian Railways has witnessed major transformational changes over the last 10 years after the Narendra Modi-led government came to power at the Centre. From station renovation to 100 percent electrification of railway tracks, the Railway Ministry has implemented a slew of programs that have transformed the face of Indian Railways. Now, the government has shifted its focus on the security of the passengers. The Modi government has now launched a major initiative to enhance technology-based security across its entire network.

In addition to improving passenger safety, the Railways will increase the use of AI surveillance, drones, and CCTV cameras to strengthen security arrangements inside stations and trains. These “guardians” will remain with passengers at all times.

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Here are the reasons why the government is on alert:

This step has been taken following recent security concerns and incidents related to anti-social elements in railway premises.

Along with installing smart monitoring systems, the Railways has also appealed to passengers to remain vigilant during their journey.

People have been advised to immediately report any suspicious activity to the Railway helpline number 139.

The main focus of this new railway security plan will be on rapid intelligence gathering across the country, better coordination, and stronger cybersecurity measures.

Use of Artificial Intelligence:

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based monitoring systems and drones will be used more actively to keep a watch on suspicious activities at stations and along railway routes, and to improve real-time surveillance.

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According to the officials, CCTV coverage across the railway network will also be further expanded. Recently, a high-level security review meeting was held at Rail Bhawan in New Delhi under the chairmanship of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Officials from different railway zones participated in this discussion aimed at improving security measures across the country.

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Appeal to passengers to remain vigilant

The railways said that passengers can also play an important role in improving safety during travel. They have been advised to immediately report any unattended items, suspicious behaviour, or any unusual activity at stations or inside trains to the helpline number 139.

Officials further stated that investigations into some recent railway-related incidents have indicated possible involvement of anti-social elements. As a result, greater emphasis is now being placed on preventive surveillance and intelligence systems.

Focus on cybersecurity and smart monitoring

Apart from physical monitoring, the Railways is also working on strengthening cybersecurity systems and improving coordination between the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP).

Better information sharing between different departments is expected to help respond more quickly to security threats. As part of its comprehensive railway security upgrade plan, the expansion of technology-based surveillance systems will continue in a phased manner.

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