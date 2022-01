New Delhi: Indian Railways has cancelled 542 trains today due to bad weather conditions and operational issues. Out of these, 494 have been fully cancelled and 48 have been partially cancelled. IRCTC has also notified that originating stations of 24 trains have been changed and it has terminated 24 other trains. The list of cancelled trains consists the trains from West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, New Delhi, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana among others.Also Read - Northern Railway Recruitment 2022: Walk in Interview For Senior Residents Posts to Begin on Feb 3, Check Eligibility and Vacancy Details

Indian railways had cancelled over 1,000 trains yesterday due to poor weather conditions. According to the rules, if the tickets have been booked using IRCTC, the refund will be initiated automatically and will reflect in passengers’ accounts within 3-7 days. If the tickets have been booked from elsewhere, the passenger needs to visit the PRS counter and fill out the relevant form in order to avail of the refund. Also Read - IRCTC: Indian Railways Cancels Over 1000 Trains Cancelled Today | Step-By-Step Guide On How To Check List

Indian Railways: A Step-By-Step Guide To Check Train Status Here

The passenger can login to enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/ and select ’24 Jan’. Enter the PNR number in the ‘Train No./Name’ Then select the journey station from the ‘Journey Station’ drop-down menu Click on ‘Find’. To check the complete list of cancelled trains, one can also click on ‘Exceptional Trains’ on the top panel and click on ‘Cancelled Trains’.

Indian Railways: Complete List Of Cancelled Trains Here