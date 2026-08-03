New Tatkal Booking Rules: Indian Railways brings token system, staggered service, and less rush at reservation counters, passengers to get...

New Delhi: Indian Railways has made several important changes for both reservation counters and online booking from August 1, 2026. With an aim to reduce the overcrowding at reservation counters, Indian Railways has introduced a token system. At the same time, online Tatkal bookings have become faster through the new Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website.
Passengers who are booking Tatkal tickets at Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters will now receive a numbered token upon arrival, which will determine their place in the queue. This replaces the earlier process, under which passengers had to first obtain a separate token after reaching the counter and then rejoin the queue to complete the booking process.
According to a report by The Economic Times, tokens for AC class bookings will be issued between 8:30 am and 9:30 am, while tokens for non-AC class bookings will be distributed between 9:00 am and 9:30 am.
It is important to note that the government has also divided the counter booking into two categories. In category A, passengers will be given priority and will be served first, while Category B passengers (which includes all other travelers) are served only after all category A bookings have been completed.
The passengers B will have to carry their Aadhaar card or any other photo identity proof accepted by the Railways. Anyone visiting the reservation counter should carry their Aadhaar or another valid photo ID and pay attention to their designated token collection window.
In July 2026, online bookings accounted for a record 89.84 percent of all railway ticket bookings. For passengers booking online, a simple tip is to complete Aadhaar authentication in advance, as the benefits of the faster website can only be fully utilised if there are no verification formalities left once the booking window opens.
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