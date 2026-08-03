New Tatkal Booking Rules: Indian Railways brings token system, staggered service, and less rush at reservation counters, passengers to get…

Passengers who are booking Tatkal tickets at Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters will now receive a numbered token upon arrival, which will determine their place in the queue.

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New Delhi: Indian Railways has made several important changes for both reservation counters and online booking from August 1, 2026. With an aim to reduce the overcrowding at reservation counters, Indian Railways has introduced a token system. At the same time, online Tatkal bookings have become faster through the new Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website.

Token system at reservation counters

Passengers who are booking Tatkal tickets at Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters will now receive a numbered token upon arrival, which will determine their place in the queue. This replaces the earlier process, under which passengers had to first obtain a separate token after reaching the counter and then rejoin the queue to complete the booking process.

According to a report by The Economic Times, tokens for AC class bookings will be issued between 8:30 am and 9:30 am, while tokens for non-AC class bookings will be distributed between 9:00 am and 9:30 am.

It is important to note that the government has also divided the counter booking into two categories. In category A, passengers will be given priority and will be served first, while Category B passengers (which includes all other travelers) are served only after all category A bookings have been completed.

The passengers B will have to carry their Aadhaar card or any other photo identity proof accepted by the Railways. Anyone visiting the reservation counter should carry their Aadhaar or another valid photo ID and pay attention to their designated token collection window.

Here are some of the key details:

Under the existing rules, only Aadhaar-verified users can book Tatkal tickets through the IRCTC website or mobile app.

To complete the booking, users must enter the one-time password (OTP) sent to their registered mobile number.

The restriction on authorised ticketing agents during the first 30 minutes of the Tatkal booking window also remains in place.

Agents cannot book AC class tickets between 10:00 am and 10:30 am, and non-AC class tickets between 11:00 am and 11:30 am.

The impact of IRCTC’s new beta website is already visible.

According to IRCTC data, bookings made during the first three minutes after the Tatkal booking window opens have increased by more than 5 percent since the beta site’s launch.

Compared with early July, bookings completed within the first five minutes have risen by 3 percent, while bookings within the first 30 minutes have increased by 2 percent.

In July 2026, online bookings accounted for a record 89.84 percent of all railway ticket bookings. For passengers booking online, a simple tip is to complete Aadhaar authentication in advance, as the benefits of the faster website can only be fully utilised if there are no verification formalities left once the booking window opens.