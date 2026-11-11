Good news for Chhath travellers: Indian Railways set to operate 31 special trains from Delhi to these places, check stoppages and fares

Indian Railways is operating festival special trains and setting up holding areas to manage heavy passenger traffic from Delhi to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar for Chhath Puja.

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Indian Railways Chhath Puja special trains

New Delhi: To manage the rush of passengers travelling to their native places to celebrate the Chhath festival, particularly those heading towards eastern parts of the country, Northern Railway has made elaborate arrangements at major railway stations in the Delhi area.

Today, 27 special trains are being operated from major stations in the Delhi region. These include nine trains from Anand Vihar Terminal, six from New Delhi, five from Shakur Basti, three each from Delhi Junction and Hazrat Nizamuddin, and one from Rohtak.

The Northern Railway has also announced additional festival special trains, with new services connecting Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) with destinations in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Reserved special trains will be operating between New Delhi and Gorakhpur, and Anand Vihar Terminal and Chhapra, along with unreserved services connecting Hazrat Nizamuddin with Jhansi and Ghaziabad with Aligarh.

The additional services will operate on selected dates in November. Some will run between November 3 and 17, while others are scheduled for November 5-14, according to Northern Railway’s published schedules.

Northern Railway has announced two reserved train pairs for November travel.

1. New Delhi–Gorakhpur–New Delhi special (04022/04021)

The train will operate on two dates in each direction:

– Train 04022 will depart from New Delhi on November 6 and 13 at 2:30 pm, reaching Gorakhpur at 4:10 am the following day.

– Train 04021 will depart from Gorakhpur on November 7 and 14 at 7 am, reaching New Delhi at 11:10 pm.

Major stoppages include Ghaziabad, Hapur, Moradabad, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Lucknow, Gonda, Basti and Khalilabad.

2. Anand Vihar Terminal–Chhapra–Anand Vihar Terminal special (04058/04057)

This reserved festival special will operate five trips in each direction between November 3 and 17.

– Train 04058 will depart from Anand Vihar Terminal at 12:20 am.

– Train 04057 will depart from Chhapra at 10:10 pm.

– Frequency: Tuesdays and Fridays.

– Coach composition: AC coaches.

The train will stop at Tundla, Govindpuri, Prayagraj, Gyanpur Road, Varanasi, Sarnath, Aunrihar, Ghazipur City, Ballia, Reoti and Suraimanpur, among other stations.

Unreserved festival special trains: Check dates and stoppages

Northern Railway has also announced two unreserved services for passengers travelling between Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh.

1. Hazrat Nizamuddin–Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi special (04412/04411)

– Train 04412 will depart from Hazrat Nizamuddin on November 5, 6 and 7 at 6:50 pm, reaching Jhansi at 6 am the following day.

– Train 04411 will depart from Jhansi on November 6, 7 and 8 at 6:30 am, reaching Hazrat Nizamuddin at 4 pm.

– The service will stop at Faridabad, Palwal, Mathura, Agra Cantt, Dholpur, Morena and Gwalior, among other stations.

2. Ghaziabad–Aligarh–Ghaziabad EMU special (04414/04413)

– Train 04414 will depart from Ghaziabad at 8:05 pm on November 5, 6 and 7, reaching Aligarh at 10:30 pm.

– Train 04413 will depart from Aligarh at 11:30 pm on November 6, 7 and 8, reaching Ghaziabad at 2 am the following day.

– The service will stop at Maripat, Dadri, Boraki Halt, Ajaibpur, Dankaur, Khurja, Somna and Mahrawal, among other stations.

It is important to note that both services are unreserved. Passengers should check the applicable ticketing arrangements before travelling.

Delhi Railway Station Gets 700+ AI Cameras, Extra Security

Indian Railways has arranged special trains to help people reach their hometowns during the festival. More Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel have also been deployed to keep passengers safe and manage the crowds.

More than 700 cameras with artificial intelligence (AI) features have been installed at the station. These cameras will help railway staff, “carefully monitor passenger movement and manage crowds. This will allow immediate distribution of crowds and action could be taken in areas where rush is expected,” said Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in a statement.