Indian Railways Update: IRCTC to run special trains with 102 trips for Diwali-Dussehra, check complete details here

According to news agency ANI, railway officials said that special trains connecting key destinations, including Mumbai, Chennai, Latur, Kolhapur and Kalaburagi, will be operated during the festive season to offer passengers additional travel options.

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Indian Railways

New Delhi: Good news for the passengers planning to travel home for Diwali or Dussehra. Indian Railways is all set to operate several special trains during the festive season. These trains will make a total of 102 trips and help passengers reach their hometowns. Booking for these trains will begin on Sunday, September 27.

As per news agency ANI, railway officials have said that special trains connecting major destinations such as Mumbai, Chennai, Latur, Kolhapur and Kalaburagi will be operated to provide passengers with more travel options during the festive season.

Mumbai–Chennai Special Train

A weekly special train will operate between Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Chennai.

The train will make six trips in each direction.

The Mumbai–Chennai service will operate from October 14 to November 18, while the return service will run from October 15 to November 19.

This train will depart from Mumbai at 12:35 a.m. every Wednesday and reach Chennai at 11:30 p.m. the same day.

On the return journey, the Chennai–CSMT Mumbai Special will operate every Thursday from October 15 to November 19.

It will depart from Chennai at 4:00 a.m. and reach Mumbai at 4:00 a.m. the following day.

Where will the train stop?

The Mumbai–Chennai train will pass through major stations including Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Lonavala, Pune, Daund, Solapur, Kalaburagi, Wadi, Raichur, Mantralayam Road, Guntakal, Renigunta, Arakkonam, and Perambur.

Mumbai–Latur Special Train

Indian Railways will operate a special train between CSMT Mumbai and Latur twice a week, with 13 trips in each direction.

The Mumbai–Latur service will operate every Tuesday and Thursday from October 13 to November 24

While the return service will also run on the same days during this period.

The train will halt at several stations, including Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Lonavala, Pune, Daund, Kurduwadi, Barshi Town, Dharashiv and Harangul.

The additional services will be largely concentrated on the Kolhapur–Kalaburagi route, where 64 trips will be operated.

This special train will run daily, except Fridays, from October 10 to November 15, with 32 trips in each direction.

Kolhapur–Kalaburagi Special Train

The Kolhapur–Kalaburagi train will depart from Kolhapur at 6:10 a.m. and arrive in Kalaburagi at 4:10 p.m.

The return train will depart from Kalaburagi at 6:10 p.m. and reach Kolhapur at 5:40 a.m. the following day.

The train will halt at Hatkanangale, Jaysingpur, Miraj Junction, Arag, Belanki, Sulgare, Kavathe Mahankal, Langarpeth, Dhalgaon, Mhasoba Dongargaon, Jawale, Vasud, Sangola, Pandharpur, Modnimb, Kurduwadi Junction, Solapur and Kalaburagi Junction.

Reservations for the festival special trains, which will be available at special fares, will open from September 27 at computerized reservation centres, as well as on the IRCTC website and the RailOne app.

Important Advice for Passengers

Passengers are advised to travel with a valid ticket and check the latest schedule and stoppage information through the railway enquiry system, NTES and the RailOne app.

The Solapur Division said that these additional services have been planned to facilitate passenger movement during the festival season, as demand for intercity and long-distance travel generally increases around Dussehra and Diwali.