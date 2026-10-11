IRCTC News: Indian Railways announces special trains for THESE states during Durga Puja and Chhath, check route, fare here

he special trains are being operated on the Narangi–Gorakhpur, Katihar–Sabour, Firozpur Cantonment–Purnia and Bhagalpur–Katihar routes. While some trains will run weekly, others will operate on specified days, and one pair of trains will run daily.

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New Delhi: With an aim to meet the rising passenger rush during Durga Puja, Diwali, and the Chhath festival, the Northeast Frontier Railway has introduced four pairs of special trains for the Seemanchal region. It is important to note that the operation of these trains will provide additional rail connectivity to passengers travelling across Bihar, West Bengal, the northeastern states, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Chandigarh.

The railway initiative will offer more travel options to passengers returning to their hometowns during the festive season. The special trains are being operated on the Narangi–Gorakhpur, Katihar–Sabour, Firozpur Cantonment–Purnia and Bhagalpur–Katihar routes. While some trains will run weekly, others will operate on specified days, and one pair of trains will run daily.

Narangi–Gorakhpur Weekly Special train

The Narangi–Gorakhpur Weekly Special train to run until November 27

Train No. 05633, the Narangi–Gorakhpur Weekly Festival Special, will operate every Friday from October 16 to November 27, 2026.

The train will depart from Narangi at 8 pm and arrive in Gorakhpur at 9:40 pm the following day, Saturday.

In the return direction, Train No. 05634, the Gorakhpur–Narangi Special, will run every Sunday from October 18 to November 29.

It will depart from Gorakhpur at 1:10 am and reach Narangi at 3 am on Monday.

The 22-coach train will operate seven trips in each direction.

Katihar–Sabour Special to Operate Three Days a Week

Train No. 05782, the Katihar–Sabour Puja Special Intercity Express, will run every Thursday, Sunday and Monday from October 8 to November 30.

It will depart from Katihar at 4:50 pm and arrive in Sabour at 11 pm on the same day.

In the return direction, Train No. 05781, the Sabour–Katihar Special, will operate every Friday, Monday and Tuesday from October 9 to December 1.

The train will depart from Sabour at 4:50 am and reach Katihar at 10:55 am on the same day.

The 22-coach train will make 24 trips in each direction.

Special Train Between Firozpur Cantonment and Purnia

Train No. 04634, the Firozpur Cantonment–Purnia Festival Special, will run every Thursday from October 8 to November 26.

It will depart from Firozpur Cantonment at 5:30 pm and arrive in Purnia at 3 am on Saturday.

In the return direction, Train No. 04633, the Purnia–Firozpur Cantonment Special, will operate every Saturday from October 10 to November 28.

The train will depart from Purnia at 6 am and reach Firozpur Cantonment at 4:35 pm on Sunday.

The 18-coach train will operate eight trips in each direction.

Bhagalpur–Katihar Special to Run Daily

Train No. 03409, the Bhagalpur–Katihar Special, began its daily service on October 7 and will continue operating until November 30.

It will depart from Bhagalpur at 5:30 pm and arrive in Katihar at 11:10 pm on the same day.

In the return direction, Train No. 03410, the Katihar–Bhagalpur Special, will operate daily from October 8 to December 1.

It will depart from Katihar at 6:35 am and reach Bhagalpur at 12:05 pm.

The train will make 55 trips in each direction.

Through the operation of these special trains, the railway aims to ease passenger congestion during the festive season and make long-distance travel more convenient. The additional services will also provide passengers in the Seemanchal region with more rail options for travelling to various cities.