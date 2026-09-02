Janmashtami Special Trains: Indian Railways to run special trains from Delhi to Mathura and Varanasi, check routes and timings

. The Indian Railways is likely to witness a massive spike in ticket demand. For the convenience of passengers, the Railways has announced special trains from Delhi to Mathura, Reengus, and Varanasi.

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Indian Railways News

New Delhi: With Janmashtami approaching, a large number of devotees are all set to travel to Mathura and other religious places. The Indian Railways is likely to witness a massive spike in ticket demand. For the convenience of passengers, the Railways has announced special trains from Delhi to Mathura, Reengus, and Varanasi. The Janmashtami special trains to Mathura and Reengus will have only unreserved coaches.

Hazrat Nizamuddin–Mathura (04410/04409):

This special unreserved train will operate on September 3, 4, and 5.

It will depart from Hazrat Nizamuddin at 10:30 a.m. and reach Mathura at 1:05 pm.

On the return journey, it will leave Mathura at 1:35 p.m. and arrive at Hazrat Nizamuddin at 4:45 p.m.

Hazrat Nizamuddin–Mathura (04412/04411):

On September 3, 4 and 5, this special unreserved train will depart from Hazrat Nizamuddin at 9:45 am and reach Mathura at 12:20 pm.

On its return journey, it will leave Mathura at 12:50 pm and reach Hazrat Nizamuddin at 4:30 pm.

En route, the train will halt at Okhla, Tughlakabad, Faridabad, Faridabad New Town, Ballabhgarh, Asaoti, Palwal, Rundhi, Sholaka, Banchari, Hodal, Kosi Kalan, Chhata, Ajaai, Vrindavan and Bhuteshwar.

Old Delhi–Reengus (04415/04416):

On September 3, 4 and 5, this special unreserved train will depart from Old Delhi at 6:50 pm and reach Reengus at 12:40 am.

On its return journey, it will leave Reengus at 2:00 am on September 4, 5 and 6 and reach Old Delhi at 7:00 am.

En route, it will halt at Delhi Sarai Rohilla, Delhi Cantt, Gurgaon, Pataudi, Rewari, Narnaul and Neem Ka Thana railway stations.

Old Delhi–Varanasi Special (04446/04445):