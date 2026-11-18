Masterstroke by Indian Railways, stations to now offer AC cabins for just Rs…; check exciting facilities here

Passengers will be able to use these sleeping pods on an hourly basis, with prices expected to start at Rs 99 per hour. Ernakulam Junction already has an AC waiting hall for passengers. Located on Platform No. 1, the facility charges ₹30 for one hour.

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Modern Station Pods with Wi‑Fi and Charging

New Delhi: Spending time at a railway station can become difficult when a train is delayed or passengers have to wait for several hours to catch their next train. This is especially challenging at night, when travellers may have to book a hotel to get some rest, which can be quite expensive for just a few hours. However, the Railways is now planning to offer a more affordable alternative.

Southern Railway is planning to introduce AC sleeping pods at two railway stations in Kerala, where passengers will be able to relax in private cabins for just Rs 99 per hour. Let’s take a closer look at the facility.

Which Railway Stations Will Offer This Facility?

The passengers must note that the facility is planned to be introduced at two railway stations in Kerala: Aluva and Ernakulam Junction. According to the reports, the Southern Railway has issued a tender for the project. The AC sleeping pods will provide a comfortable place to rest for passengers who have to spend long hours at railway stations while changing trains or waiting for delayed trains.

At Aluva station, the executive lounge will be constructed on railway land opposite the KSRTC bus stand. The plan is to build a two-storey structure spread across approximately 10,000 square feet. Meanwhile, at Ernakulam Junction, the facility will be developed above the existing AC waiting room, at the northern end of the platform.

What Will Passengers Get for Rs 99?

The most attractive feature of these sleeping pods is their hourly rental system. The starting price is expected to be Rs 99 per hour. This means passengers who want to rest for just an hour will not have to pay for an entire day’s hotel stay.

The AC sleeping pods will also offer several facilities, including:

– Reclining Bed: Comfortable beds where passengers can lie down and sleep.

– AC: Passengers will be able to control the temperature inside their cabins.

– Privacy Door: Each cabin will have a door or lock, ensuring privacy for passengers.

– USB Charging: Charging ports will be available for mobile phones and other electronic devices.

– Reading Light: Separate lights will be provided for reading or working in low-light conditions.

– High-Speed Wi-Fi: Passengers will also have access to internet connectivity.

Ernakulam Station Already Has an AC Waiting Hall

Ernakulam Junction already has an AC waiting hall for passengers. Located on Platform No. 1, the facility charges ₹30 for one hour. It has approximately 100 comfortable seats and offers facilities such as mobile charging, free high-speed Wi-Fi, newspapers, a small library and television.

However, while the waiting hall provides seating arrangements for all passengers, the new sleeping pods will cater to those who want to lie down and relax for a few hours while enjoying greater privacy.