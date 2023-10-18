Home

Indian Railways Employees To Get BUMPER Bonus Soon, Centre Approves PBL | Check Key Details Here

The Union Government has sanctioned a PLB totalling Rs 1,968.87 crores, which will be disbursed to approximately 1,107,346 railway employees, read the press release.

IRCTC News Today: The Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB). The PLB amounts to 78 days wages for eligible non-gazetted Railway employees. It is important to note that this bonus is for the financial year 2022-23.

The bonus will benefit a wide array of railway staff, including Track maintainers, Loco Pilots, Train Managers (Guards), Station Masters, Supervisors, Technicians, Technician Helpers, Points man, Ministerial Staff, and other Group ‘C’ staff, excluding Railway Protection Force (RPF)/ Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) personnel.

The release further adds that the payment of the PLB is not only a recognition of these accomplishments but also serves as an incentive for railway employees to continue their dedicated efforts towards enhancing the overall performance and efficiency of the Indian Railways.

This bonus reinforces the Union Government’s commitment to motivating the workforce and fostering excellence in railway operations.

7th Pay Commission: Cabinet Clears 4% DA Hike For Central Govt Employees

The Modi government on Wednesday announced the hike of dearness allowance for its over one crore employees and pensioners by 4 per cent . With this decision, the DA for central government employees will increase to 46% from the existing 42%. The central employees and pensioners have been awaiting a dearness allowance hike since July.

The long-awaited decision comes during the ongoing festive season and is being touted as a ‘Diwali gift’ for lakhs of central government employees and pensioners. This means that the central government employees will get enhanced salaries from the month of November along with arrears for the period between July and October.

The release of the additional instalment of dearness allowance and dearness relief will be applicable from July 01, 2023, Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur told reporters after the meeting of the Union Cabinet.

