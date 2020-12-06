New Delhi: To make checking of the PNR status easy for train passengers, Mumbai-based startup Railofy has introduced a new feature that will allow travelers to get real-time PNR status and other details of their journey on directly on WhatsApp. Earlier, passengers had to search for the PNR status on the Indian Railways website, wasting lot of time on hand. But now, you can get all important details such as live train status, previous and upcoming station details, PNR status on your WhatsApp. Also Read - Farmers' Protest: Railways Cancels Diverts, Short Terminates Several Trains | Check Full List

Know here steps to check PNR status and other details on WhatsApp here:

Step 1: First, you need to update your WhatsApp application

Step 2: Now, save Railofy’s train enquiry number ‘+91-9881193322’ on your mobile phone.

Step 3: Go to WhatsApp, open contact list, click on the saved number

Step 4: Type in your 10 digit PNR number in the message window and hit send

Step 5: -You will now receive all details and real-time updates about your train journey on WhatsApp.

Generally, a passenger has to check their PNR status multiple times before starting the journey. However, this process will save all the cumbersome work and give all the updates on your WhatsApp.