Indian Railways | New Delhi: In a latest development, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the concession on ticket prices provided to senior citizens will no longer be available. According to media reports, the concession was suspended for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Union Minister had earlier stated in the Lok Sabha about the move. He has reiterated this in a press conference in Chennai.

Before the pandemic, men over 60 years of age got a discount of 40 per cent on rail tickets. Women over 58 years of age got a discount of 50 per cent. Talking about the discount, Vaishnaw said that the Indian railways are already providing tickets are a subsidised cost. He stated that people are only charged Rs 45 per ticket and the government has to pay Rs 100 per ticket for operational costs.

Southern Railway Announces New Concessions

Ever since rail travel opened post-lockdown, the concessions on tickets have largely been done away with. However, Southern Railway has recently announced that they will grant more concessions to students for the study tours.

Rs 2,000 Crore Burden Due to Concessions

According to reports, Indian railways incur a loss of Rs 2,000 crore due to 53 concessions it offers to citizens. The discount for senior citizens alone accounted for nearly 80 per cent of the total concessions. In the two-year period when the concessions were lifted, railways earned additional Rs 1,500 crore in revenue.

(With agency inputs)