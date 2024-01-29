Home

IRCTC Online Ticket Booking Website Now Fully Updated: Verify Phone Number, Email ID Before Booking Train Tickets

IRCTC after updating the official website has issued new guidelines for train ticket booking and now passengers will have to verify their phone number and email ID before booking tickets. Check new features here.

As per the new guidelines issued by the IRCTC, all train passengers must verify their mobile number and e-mail ID before booking online tickets.

IRCTC Latest News: Here comes a big update for rail passengers who are booking train tickets to go home during the travel season. The IRCTC has updated the official website fully and now the passengers can book train ticket easily. However, the IRCTC has issued new guidelines and passengers will now have to verify their phone number and email address before booking tickets.

According to the data shared by IRCTC, India Railways has more than 70 million users, however, out of 70 million, only 30 million are registered (3 crore) users, and rest 40 million users are unregistered users. These new users need to register and verify their accounts, only after passengers will be able to book online train tickets through the IRCTC’s application.

How To verify mobile number, email on the IRCTC app

First log in to the verification window on the IRCTC app or website.

Then, enter your registered mobile number and email ID.

On the home page, click on the Verify button after providing the required information.

Here, you will get an OTP on your mobile; enter it to verify your mobile number.

First enter the code received on your email ID to complete the verification of your email.

After the process is completed, you will be able to make online train ticket bookings.

How To Book Train Ticket on IRCTC Website

First visit the official website of IRCTC at irctc.co.in/mobile or use the IRCTC app.

On the home page, log in with all credentials or create a new account.

In the section of ‘Train Ticketing,’ click ‘Plan My Bookings.’

Select your travel details and click ‘Search Trains.’

Here, you will have to choose a train and click ‘Passenger Details’ to add traveller info.

Review journey details for accuracy and take a print of your train ticket.

