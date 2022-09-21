IRCTC Tatkal Ticket Booking Latest Update: If you are planning to book confirmed tatkal tickets keeping the festive season in view, here’s one big update for you. For passengers who are looking for immediate tatkal train tickets, the Indian Railways has started the tatkal system for them. However, before booking a tatkal train ticket, the passengers must know that these tickets can be booked only a day before the journey. Booking a tatkal train ticket for 3AC and above class starts at 10 AM and Sleeper tatkal ticket booking starts at 11 AM. Apart from this, the tatkal tickets can also be booked online.Also Read - IRCTC Latest Update: Waitlisted? Railways' New Device Now Checks Seat Availability In Real Time | Details Inside

Now passengers looking to book reservations via tatkal need not worry about getting confirmed tickets as the following steps can help you get one.

Here’s how to get confirmed Tatkal ticket?

Keep all details ready:

The passengers must note that tatkal train ticket reservation is all about timings. For this, they have to keep their details ready, from passengers information to travel details, and upload it as soon as possible.

Create a ‘Master list’

First of all, they need to go to the IRCTC website’s ‘My Profile’ section and create a Master List with all the passenger information. This helps them for further bookings at any time. Then, you need to make a separate ‘Travel List’ for each trip for which you wish to buy a Tatkal ticket.

Check station codes

This is a common error passengers make several times. They need to have an idea of source and destination stations before initiating an IRCTC Tatkal booking session and also, they need to keep with them the station codes. If you are looking for station codes after the screen shows, then your chances of getting a ticket are slim.

Berth preferences

Then, you will be asked for your berth preferences, and you won’t have time to think about it. If you choose the lower berth, there’s a good chance it won’t be available. You must not choose any berth preferences in order to keep the procedure easy.