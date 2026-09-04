Vande Bharat Sleeper to take on Rajdhani Express as Indian Railways plans to operate 180 kmph trains under 260-Train mega plan

The trains will also feature aircraft-style bio-vacuum toilets, cushioned berths and easy-to-use ladders for accessing the upper berths

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Vande Bharat Express

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Indian Railways is planning to make long-distance overnight journeys faster, more comfortable, and more modern with Vande Bharat sleeper trains. According to the reports, these trains are likely to outdo the Rajdhani Express as well in terms of ammenities. Under the Railways’ current plans, 260 Vande Bharat sleeper trainsets are to be manufactured. This could bring the new sleeper train service to several long-distance routes in the coming years.

To recall, the first sleeper version of the Vande Bharat entered service on the Guwahati-Howrah route earlier this year. Meanwhile, the second pair of sleeper trains is currently undergoing trials. They could be inducted into passenger service after the trials are completed. Some reports have identified the Bengaluru-Mumbai route as a possible route, although Indian Railways has not officially confirmed this yet.

Plan for 260 Vande Bharat Sleeper Trainsets

It is important to note that the Vande Bharat Sleeper project has entered the large-scale manufacturing phase. Different companies will collectively manufacture a total of 260 trainsets.

BEML: 10 sleeper trainsets

ICF Chennai: 50 sleeper trains

Kinet Railway Solutions: 120 trainsets

Titagarh-BHEL JV: 80 trainsets

Design Speed of 180 kmph

The Indian Railways is designing the train to operate at a speed of 180 kmph, while it will operate at up to 160 kmph, depending on the route and track infrastructure. Unlike conventional trains, Vande Bharat Sleeper trains do not have a separate locomotive. Power is distributed across the trainset, allowing it to accelerate and brake more quickly. This is expected to reduce travel time.

Here are some of the modern features

The Vande Bharat Sleeper trains will offer several modern features aimed at improving passenger comfort.

These include night lighting, passenger information displays, an integrated announcement system

The trains will also have CCTV surveillance, reading lights and charging points.

The trains will also feature aircraft-style bio-vacuum toilets, cushioned berths and easy-to-use ladders for accessing the upper berths

The AC First Class coaches will offer passengers shower and hot water facilities.

Specially designed toilets and accessible entrances will be provided for persons with disabilities.

For enhanced safety, the trains will be equipped with India’s indigenous Kavach Automatic Train Protection System.

The system is designed to reduce the risk of collisions and make train operations safer.

When Will These Trains Start Operating?

Following the launch of the first Vande Bharat Sleeper service on the Guwahati-Howrah route, trials of the second pair of trains are underway, with the Bengaluru-Mumbai route being considered a potential option.

In the coming years, as production by BEML, ICF, Kinet and the Titagarh-BHEL joint venture ramps up, these trains will be introduced in phases on major Rajdhani and long-distance routes across the country.