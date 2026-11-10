No Tatkal, No RAC, No Waiting List: Things passengers must know before booking Vande Bharat sleeper tickets

Indian Railways has also made provisions for special berth reservations on Vande Bharat Sleeper services. In the AC 3-Tier class, six berths have been earmarked for women passengers.

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Vande Bharat

New Delhi: The Vande Bharat Sleeper trains are likely to make long-distance overnight journeys more comfortable and convenient, but passengers should be aware of a few important booking rules before planning their trips. The passengers must note that Indian Railways has kept some features of the regular reservation system out of these premium services.

Tatkal bookings will not be permitted, ticket prices will not follow a dynamic fare system, and passengers will be able to book only confirmed berths. Here is a look at the reservation rules, coach configuration, and berth availability on Vande Bharat Sleeper trains.

Read more: Good news for passengers as Indian Railways set to run special train between Lucknow and Mumbai

Here are some of the key details:

Passengers will not be able to book Vande Bharat Sleeper tickets under the Tatkal quota, as per an NDTV report

All tickets must be booked through the regular reservation system.

The trains will not follow the flexi-fare or dynamic pricing system, meaning fares will remain fixed and will not increase closer to the date of travel or with rising demand.

According to the reports, the Vande Bharat Sleeper trains will offer only confirmed berths, with no Reservation Against Cancellation (RAC) facility or waitlisted tickets.

Unlike conventional trains, where passengers can book RAC or waitlisted tickets and wait for a berth to become available

Travellers on these services will have to secure a confirmed berth at the time of booking.

Passengers should therefore check seat availability and plan their journeys in advance, particularly during holidays and peak travel periods.

Vande Bharat Sleeper coach configuration and total berth capacity

The Vande Bharat Sleeper train is fully air-conditioned and has a 16-coach configuration, with accommodation across three classes. It offers a total of 823 berths, comprising 611 in AC 3-Tier, 188 in AC 2-Tier and 24 in AC First Class.

The arrangement is designed to cater to passengers looking for different levels of comfort on overnight journeys. With all coaches air-conditioned, the train combines multiple accommodation categories within a single service.

Special berth quotas for women passengers and railway staff

Indian Railways has also introduced special berth quotas for Vande Bharat Sleeper services. Under the arrangement, six berths in the AC 3-Tier category will be reserved for women passengers, while another 21 berths will be allocated to railway employees travelling on duty passes. These provisions will operate alongside the regular passenger reservation system.