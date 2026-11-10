New Delhi: The Vande Bharat Sleeper trains are likely to make long-distance overnight journeys more comfortable and convenient, but passengers should be aware of a few important booking rules before planning their trips. The passengers must note that Indian Railways has kept some features of the regular reservation system out of these premium services.
Tatkal bookings will not be permitted, ticket prices will not follow a dynamic fare system, and passengers will be able to book only confirmed berths. Here is a look at the reservation rules, coach configuration, and berth availability on Vande Bharat Sleeper trains.
The Vande Bharat Sleeper train is fully air-conditioned and has a 16-coach configuration, with accommodation across three classes. It offers a total of 823 berths, comprising 611 in AC 3-Tier, 188 in AC 2-Tier and 24 in AC First Class.
The arrangement is designed to cater to passengers looking for different levels of comfort on overnight journeys. With all coaches air-conditioned, the train combines multiple accommodation categories within a single service.
Indian Railways has also introduced special berth quotas for Vande Bharat Sleeper services. Under the arrangement, six berths in the AC 3-Tier category will be reserved for women passengers, while another 21 berths will be allocated to railway employees travelling on duty passes. These provisions will operate alongside the regular passenger reservation system.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.