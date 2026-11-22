Big Relief for Group Travellers: Railways remove cap on bulk ticket bookings, revises reservation rules

Passengers travelling in groups can now book berths together more easily, as South Western Railway (SWR) has removed the existing cap on the number of berths that can be reserved under a single bulk booking.

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Indian Railways

New Delhi: There is a major update for passengers travelling together with their families, friends, or relatives. Until now, there was a limit on booking bulk or group train tickets. However, the South Western Railway (SWR) has now reportedly removed this restriction. The South Western Railways, in its notification, has announced changes to the rules governing group and bulk train reservations.

The revised rules have been introduced to make travel easier for large groups travelling together for weddings, educational trips, pilgrimages, sporting events, and cultural programmes. The move will allow more people to book their train tickets together under a single group booking.

Booking berths together will now become easier for passengers travelling in groups. In its official notification, South Western Railway (SWR) stated that the fixed limit on the number of berths passengers can book has been removed.

South Western Railway (SWR) said in a press release, “This facility will be available to people travelling together for genuine purposes such as weddings, educational trips, pilgrimages, sports teams or cultural groups. It will be applicable to all classes, irrespective of whether the tickets are confirmed, on the Reservation Against Cancellation (RAC) list or waitlisted.”

Here are some of the key details:

As per the notification issued by South Western Railway, the group booking facility will be available only at major railway stations.

Bookings will open at 9 AM, one hour after reservations begin under the Advance Reservation Period (ARP).

The Advance Reservation Period begins at 8 AM, 60 days before the date of travel.

This means that if you plan to travel 100 days from today, you cannot book your tickets immediately.

Reservations will open only 60 days before your journey, and you can book your tickets from 8 AM onwards.

Station Managers Authorised to Approve Bulk Reservations

South Western Railway has said that there will no longer be an upper limit on the number of berths that can be booked under bulk reservations. The previously prescribed powers and restrictions have been removed, and the Chief Reservation Supervisor (CRS) or Station Manager (SM) has now been authorised to approve bulk reservations.

South Western Railway has advised passengers planning to book tickets in large numbers to approach the concerned railway officials directly instead of going through travel agents. However, in the case of foreign tourists and Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), bookings through travel agents will continue to be permitted under the existing rules.

The railway has made it clear that bulk ticket bookings will not be approved unless the purpose of travel is clearly specified. Passengers will have to provide the name, age, gender and address of every individual travelling in the group, along with the purpose of the journey.