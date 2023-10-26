Home

Indian Railways: Vande Bharat Express Mumbai-Goa Services Extended To Six Days a Week | Complete Schedule Here

Vande Bharat Express gains immense popularity on the Mumbai-Goa route, now running six days a week due to soaring demand.

Vande Bharat Mumbai-Goa Express: The Vande Bharat Express has seen a phenomenal rise in passenger numbers, with the Mumbai-Goa line getting exceptional praise. Considering the increase in passenger numbers and the upcoming festival season, the railway department is planning to introduce an exciting new schedule for the Mumbai-Goa railway line.

With the holiday season set to begin soon, a large number of passengers are likely to travel to Konkan and Goa for Diwali and New Year celebrations. The new schedule, which is set to commence on November 1, will enable travelers to journey daily except on Fridays for the CSMT-Madgaon-CSMT Vande Bharat route.

Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express NEW TIMETABLE:

In response to the increased popularity of the route, it will now run six days a week, with the exception of Fridays, according to the reports.

The majority of passengers using Vande Bharat Express fall within the age groups of 15-30 years and 31-45 years.

Currently, Vande Bharat Express runs three times a week on the Mumbai-Goa Central Railway line.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Madgaon-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Vande Bharat Express which currently operates three times a week, it will soon run for six days a week

The Fridays are reserved for maintenance and repairs.

Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express: Key Details

Vande Bharat Express follows two schedules, one for the non-monsoon period and another for the monsoon season.

In the non-monsoon schedule, the train departs from CSMT in Mumbai at 5:35 a.m. and arrives at Madgaon at 1:15 p.m.

It then departs Madgaon at 2:35 p.m. and reaches CSMT at 10.25 p.m.

The fares for Vande Bharat Express vary, with the C coaches ranging from Rs 1,100 to Rs 1,600

The executive class, which includes first-class coaches, will cost between Rs 2,000 and Rs 2,800, as per railway administration.

The train makes stops at Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Roha, Khed, Ratnagiri, Kankavli, and Thivim.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.