Home

Business

Indian Railways Extends Jan Shatabdi Express To Daulatpur Chowk; Check New Timings And Destinations

Indian Railways Extends Jan Shatabdi Express To Daulatpur Chowk; Check New Timings And Destinations

The New Delhi-Daulatpur Chauk-New Delhi Jan Shatabdi Express operates on all days of the week and is the fastest train on the route, followed by the Himachal Express.

The train will now end its journey at Daulatpur Chowk, giving passengers even more convenient access to Himachal Pradesh. (Representative image: ANI)

New Delhi: Rail passengers rejoice! Indian Railways has extended the operations of the New Delhi-Una Himachal Jan Shatabdi Express! The train will now end its journey at Daulatpur Chowk, giving passengers even more convenient access to Himachal Pradesh. The new timetable was implemented on August 25, 2023, and the train now departs from New Delhi at 14:35 and arrives in Daulatpur Chowk at 21:20. This is a saving of over an hour over the previous journey time, as per a report in the Financial Express.

Trending Now

New Timing of the New Delhi-Daulatpur Chauk-New Delhi Jan Shatabdi Express:

The train departs from New Delhi at 2:35 PM and arrives in Daulatpur Chauk at 10:15 PM.

The train departs from Daulatpur Chauk at 4:15 AM and arrives in New Delhi at 11:45 AM.

New Delhi-Daulatpur Chauk-New Delhi Jan Shatabdi Express: Route Details

The Jan Shatabdi Express covers a distance of 454 kilometers between New Delhi and Daulatpur Chauk in 7 hours and 40 minutes. It operates on all days of the week and is the fastest train on the route, followed by the Himachal Express.

New Delhi-Daulatpur Chauk-New Delhi Jan Shatabdi Express: Stoppages

Here is the list of the 15 railway stations where the New Delhi-Daulatpur Chauk Jan Shatabdi Express will stop:

The New Delhi-Daulatpur Chauk Jan Shatabdi Express will stop at Subzi Mandi, Sonipat, Panipat Junction, Karnal, Kurukshetra Junction, Ambala Cant Junction, Chandigarh, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (ASNGR), Kharar, Morinda, Rupnagar, Anandpur Sahib, Nangal Dam, Una Himachal, and Amb Andaura.

Two different types of seating capacities are available on the train. Both Second Sitting (2S) and AC Chair Car (CC) fall under this category.

About the Jan Shatabdi Express Trains

The Jan Shatabdi Express is a semi-fast train operated by the Indian Railways. It was introduced in 2002 as an affordable alternative to the Shatabdi Express. The fare for the Jan Shatabdi Express is lower than the Shatabdi Express, and it offers both AC and non-AC coaches. However, food is not provided to the passengers for free.

The Jan Shatabdi Express connects major cities all across India, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, and Bangalore. It is a popular choice for passengers who are looking for a comfortable and affordable way to travel.

One of the trains being flagged-off tomorrow is the Jan Shatabdi Express between Ahmedabad and Kevadia. This train will have Vistadome coaches. Sharing some glimpses. pic.twitter.com/ihsZoxOo8S — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 16, 2021

What are Vistadome coaches?

The Vistadome coaches are distinguished by their expansive glass windows and roof, allowing passengers to take in the breathtaking scenery while they travel by train.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES