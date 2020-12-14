New Delhi: The Indian Railways on Sunday refuted claims about the issuance of unreserved tickets, saying that there has been no change in policy to run all Express trains, including festival specials and clone specials, as fully reserved trains only, by issuing reserved tickets for second class coaches and passenger portion of SLRs coach. Also Read - Railway Bribery Scam Plot Inspired by Bollywood, Rs 10 Note Number Used as Code For Payment

It clarified that “permission” given to zonal railways to issue unreserved tickets is meant for suburban and limited number of trains. Also Read - Good Timing! RPF Constable Saves Woman as She Falls on Rail Track in Mumbai, Caught on Cam

In a statement, the Railway Ministry said: “There has been no change in policy to run all express trains including festival specials and clone specials as fully reserved train only as yet. Accordingly till further advice, the existing mail express special trains including festival or holiday specials, clone specials which are running on fully reserved basis (as on date) shall be continued as fully reserved only, by issuing reserved tickets for second class coaches and passenger portion of SLRs also.” Also Read - RRB CBT Admit Card For Ministerial And Isolated Category Available For Download | Step-by-step Guide to Check

“Permission has been given to zonal railways to issue unreserved tickets is meant only for suburban and limited number of local passenger trains operating on few zones.”

It said that running of trains, norms of travel and reservations are constantly evolving under Covid times. Further changes, as and when they happen, would be informed to all concerned accordingly.