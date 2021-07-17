IRCTC Latest News: To cater to the increasing demand of people undertaking travel as the second covid-19 wave shows signs of receding, the Northern Railway has announced the resumption of 39 Mail/Express special trains. The Northern Railway, in a note, said, “all norms of the State and Central government regarding Covid-19 including social distancing, sanitisation etc may be followed in the trains and at the railway stations. All other precautions associated with Covid-19 should also be ensured.”Also Read - UGC Guidelines For Academic Year 2021-22 Released. Read Full Exam Guidelines & Notification

Passengers can contact RailMadad Helpline number No. 139 or may visit the Indian Railways website or NTES app for any kind of information such as detailed timetable and stations en-route etc.

Meanwhile, people can check the complete list of 39 special trains that are set to be resumed by the Northern Railway (with their respective dates and timing) below:

Prior to this, the South Western Railway had announced the resumption of 6 suburban trains from Bengaluru city to its suburbs from July 15. Giving further details, the South Western Railway zone had said that it would restart services of five sets of MEMU trains as well as introduce another set of MEMU trains from 15 July 2021. (Read full story here)