New Delhi: The Indian Railways have hiked fares for platform tickets across its network, India Today reported. The fares have been hiked from Rs 10 to Rs 30. Further, local fares have also been hiked from Rs 10 to Rs 30. For instance, if you are travelling from Delhi to Ghaziabad, you will be paying Rs 30 instead of Rs 10.

A few days ago, the Indian Railways had increased the price of platform tickets for passengers at some key stations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to Rs 50. The decision was taken to curb overcrowding in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic in MMR.

Talking to news agency PTI, Central Railways' Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Shivaji Sutar had said that instead of the previous rate of Rs 10, a platform ticket now will cost at Rs 50 at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Dadar and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) stations in Mumbai, as well as neighbouring Thane, Panvel, Kalyan and Bhiwandi Road stations.

Meanwhile, the Railways is planning to launch a whole new line of entertainment, which will keep passengers from getting bored while onboard. The long-awaited Content on Demand (CoD) service in trains will be launched this month, said a senior official of Railway PSU RailTel on Thursday. The service involves infotainment in moving trains by providing pre-loaded multilingual content, including movies, news, music videos, and general entertainment.