Indian Railways Latest News: In this festive season, getting a confirmed ticket from Indian Railways is nearly impossible. There are occasions when passengers don't get the confirmed ticket even in 'Tatkal' ticket reservations system. However, to address this issue, there is a way you can travel in Indian Railways train even without confirmed ticket. The new announcement from the Indian Railways will give passengers an opportunity to travel in trains without reservation during the festive season. For this special case, the only condition you need to fulfill is to have a waiting ticket bought at the ticket window.

How to travel without confirmed ticket

If the passengers are not able to get a confirmed ticket for some reason, as per Indian Railways rules, you may still travel using the waiting ticket. To make use of this option, the passengers will have keep in mind that the waiting ticket should be obtained from the ticket window. However, passengers with online unconfirmed tickets are not allowed to travel as the ticket money is refunded to the passenger if the seat is not confirmed till the time of preparation of departing train chart.

After obtaining the waiting list or current booking ticket from the ticket window, passengers can approach the TTE of the train to find out whether any seat is still vacant after chart preparation. The train ticket checker cannot stop the passengers from travelling if they have the unconfirmed ticket. However, passengers won't get any seat if TTE has no extra seat left in the train.

Quick Tatkal service launched for passengers

In the meantime, the passengers can order their tickets through Quick Tatkal, a new authorised tatkal booking app. To get train tickets, Quick Tatkal has teamed up with Railofy, one of IRCTC’s premium booking partners. This software has unique functions for fast booking a tatkal ticket by pre-filling all the information. 179 special trains have been launched by Indian Railways to improve traveller comfort.