IRCTC Latest News Today: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has revised the online ticket booking process. From now on, it will be mandatory for passengers (booking their train tickets using the website or app) to get their phone numbers and email IDs verified. Without verification, flyers will not be able to book their tickets.
IRCTC asserted that the new rule is applicable to those who have not done online booking since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Below is a step-by-step guide to verify phone numbers and email ID to book train tickets via the IRCTC app or website.
- Login to the IRCTC website or app
- Navigate to the verification window
- Enter the registered mobile number and email ID
- You will see an option for verification on the right and an edit button on the left
- If you want to change both, or either, tap on the editing option. If not, go for verification.
- You will receive a one-time password (OTP) on your registered mobile number.
- Enter the OTP
- To complete verification for the e-mail ID, you will have to follow the similar process.
A step-by-step guide to book train tickets after verification
- Visit theIRCTC portal or app
- Enter your credentials username and password
- Enter source station, destination, date of journey, and other details
- Select the train
- Click on ‘Book Now’
- Enter details – passenger name, age, gender, berth preference
- Click on the Make Payment option
- Choose the mode of payment
- Complete the transaction