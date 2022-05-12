IRCTC Latest News Today: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has revised the online ticket booking process. From now on, it will be mandatory for passengers (booking their train tickets using the website or app) to get their phone numbers and email IDs verified. Without verification, flyers will not be able to book their tickets.Also Read - Good News For Train Passengers! Now Book Tatkal Tickets in Seconds With IRCTC's New Feature. A Step-by-Step Guide Here

IRCTC asserted that the new rule is applicable to those who have not done online booking since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Below is a step-by-step guide to verify phone numbers and email ID to book train tickets via the IRCTC app or website.