IRCTC Latest News Today: You will be able to travel from Bengaluru to Hyderabad in just 150 minutes soon. Thanks to the Indian Railways for taking the initiative to connect the two cities with a semi-high-speed train. The Indian Railways is reportedly considering building a semi-high-speed track between the two metropolises.

In its report, India InfraHub stated that the railway track is compatible for running trains at a speed of 200 km per hour and the travelling time between two cities can soon be reduced to two-and-a-half hours that is 150 minutes.

As per the report, the project will be built as part of the PM Gati Shakti initiative and would reportedly cost around Rs 30,000 crore. The track of the rail network will be built between Yelahanka Station in Bengaluru to Secunderabad Station in Hyderabad covering a distance of 503km.

For safety purpose, a fencing wall of 1.5m height will also be built on both sides of this semi-high speed railway track. It is believed that it will help the train to operate at the proposed speed without any hurdles.

It generally takes around 10 to 11 hours for passengers to commute between Hyderabad and Bengaluru by train with the current infrastructure. However, with the new semi high speed train, they can travel in just 150 minutes.

Moreover, these two cities are going to get closer via road too. Earlier this month, Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari in the Rajya Sabha talked about the Bengaluru-Chennai expressway stating the travel time between the two cities will be reduced to two hours once the expressway is ready for commute.

At present, the Indian Railways is upgrading two routes between Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah for running trains at 160 kmph speed.