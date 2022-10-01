Indian Railways Latest News Today: Indian Railways’ new all-India timetable for trains came into effect on October 1, Saturday. Passengers can access ‘Trains At A Glance (TAG)’ from the official website of the railways—www.indianrailways.gov.in. The timetable will reflect the 106 new services introduced during 2021-22, 212 services extended and the frequency of 24 services increased.Also Read - IRCTC Cancelled Trains List, October 1: Indian Railways Cancels 80 Trains Today. Check List Here

Besides, a slew of premium trains has also been added like the Vande Bharat Express trains, which operate from New Delhi to Varanasi and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra. One more Vande Bharat Express train has been introduced between Gandhinagar and Mumbai.

Trains at Glance: Here are the modified timings of few trains

Tr. No. From – To Station Existing Timings Revised Timings Arr. Dep. Arr. Dep. 17013 Hadapsar – Hyderabad Bidar 23:30 23:32 23:19 23:20 17013 Hadapsar – Hyderabad Zahirabad 00:15 00:16 23:49 23:50 17013 Hadapsar – Hyderabad Vikarabad 01:08 01:10 00:48 00:50 17013 Hadapsar – Hyderabad Lingampalli 01:53 01:55 01:28 01:30 17013 Hadapsar – Hyderabad Begumpet 02:29 02:30 02:09 02:10 17205 Sainagar Shirdi – Kakinada Town Warangal 11:33 11:35 11:10 11:12 17207 Sainagar Shirdi – Vijayawada Warangal 11:33 11:35 11:10 11:12 18504 Sainagar Shirdi – Visakhapatnam Warangal 11:33 11:35 11:10 11:12 17222 LTT Mumbai – Kakinada Port Lingampalli 01:29 01:30 01:21 01:22 16584 Latur – Yesvantpur Dharmavaram 04:13 04:15 04:03 04:05 22101 LTT Mumbai – Madurai Renigunta 08:05 08:10 08:03 08:05 17642 Narkher – Kacheguda Akola 09:10 09:20 09:05 09:15 11020 Bhubaneswar – CST Mumbai Madhira 06:02 06:03 05:59 06:00 11020 Bhubaneswar – CST Mumbai Khammam 06:33 06:34 06:28 06:30 11020 Bhubaneswar – CST Mumbai Mahbubabad 07:14 07:15 07:09 07:10 11020 Bhubaneswar – CST Mumbai Begumpet 11:13 11:15 11:10 11:12 11020 Bhubaneswar – CST Mumbai Lingampalli 11:49 11:50 11:39 11:40 11020 Bhubaneswar – CST Mumbai Tandur 13:14 13:15 12:49 12:50 11020 Bhubaneswar – CST Mumbai Sedam 13:49 13:50 13:19 13:20 20811 Visakhapatnam – H S Nanded Kazipet 04:58 05:00 04:38 04:40 12727 Visakhapatnam – Hyderabad Anakapalle 18:03 18:05 18:00 18:02 22707 Visakhapatnam – Tirupati Sri Kalahasti 11:38 11:39 10:59 11:00 22707 Visakhapatnam – Tirupati Renigunta 12:06 12:08 11:28 11:30 22707 Visakhapatnam – Tirupati Tirupati 12:45 12:45 12:20 12:20 17479 Puri – Tirupati Venkatagiri 20:40 20:42 19:59 20:00 17479 Puri – Tirupati Sri Kalahasti 21:12 21:13 20:49 20:50 17015 Bhubaneswar – Secunderabad Guntur 01:10 01:15 01:00 01:05 12577 Darbhanga – Mysore Warangal 00:32 00:34 00:18 00:20 22351 Patliputra – Yesvantpur Warangal 00:32 00:34 00:18 00:20 22353 Patna – Banaswadi Warangal 00:32 00:34 00:18 00:20 22670 Patna – Ernakulam Warangal 21:58 22:00 21:48 21:50 16318 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Kanniyakumari Khammam 17:59 18:00 17:38 17:40 12719 Jaipur – Hyderabad Akola 15:15 15:20 15:10 15:15 22619 Bilaspur – Tirunelveli Warangal 21:58 22:00 21:48 21:50 22815 Bilaspur – Ernakulam Warangal 21:58 22:00 21:48 21:50 17481 Bilaspur – Tirupati Venkatagiri 20:40 20:42 19:59 20:00 17481 Bilaspur – Tirupati Sri Kalahasti 21:12 21:13 20:49 20:50 20889 Howrah – Tirupati Nellore 10:48 10:50 10:43 10:45 22831 Howrah – Sri Satya Sai Prashanthi Nilayam Dhone 17:28 17:30 17:13 17:15 22831 Howrah – Sri Satya Sai Prashanthi Nilayam Gooty 18:29 18:30 18:14 18:15 22831 Howrah – Sri Satya Sai Prashanthi Nilayam Anantapur 19:29 19:30 19:14 19:15 22831 Howrah – Sri Satya Sai Prashanthi Nilayam Dharmavaram 20:24 20:25 20:18 20:20 22102 Madurai – LTT Mumbai Adoni 07:22 07:23 07:14 07:15 17616 Madurai – Kacheguda Pakala 00:48 00:50 00:20 00:25 16593 KSR Bengaluru City – H S Nanded Tandur 12:29 12:30 11:51 11:52 12193 Yesvantpur – Jabalpur Kazipet 06:23 06:25 06:02 06:04 17322 Jasidih – Vasco Da Gama Guntakal 02:45 02:55 02:40 02:45 18048* Vasco Da Gama – Howrah Guntakal 17:40 22:00 17:30 22:00 12194 Jabalpur – Yesvantpur Ramagundam 21:21 21:23 20:39 20:40 20804 Gandhidham – Visakhapatnam Warangal 01:01 01:03 00:18 00:20 20804 Gandhidham – Visakhapatnam Khammam 02:12 02:13 01:59 02:00 20820 Okha – Puri Warangal 00:32 00:34 00:18 00:20 22717 Rajkot – Secunderabad Sedam 04:49 04:50 04:44 04:45 12756 Bhavnagar – Kakinada Port Vijayawada 13:00 13:10 12:40 12:50 12756 Bhavnagar – Kakinada Port Rajahmundry 15:33 15:35 14:58 15:00 12756 Bhavnagar – Kakinada Port Samalkot 16:18 16:20 15:58 16:00 12756 Bhavnagar – Kakinada Port Kakinada Town 16:40 16:45 16:20 16:25 17021 Secunderabad – Vasco Da Gama Secunderabad 10:00 10:05 9.5 09:55 19201 Secunderabad – Porbandar Begumpet 15:10 15:12 15:09 15:10 12760 Hyderabad – Tambaram Mahbubabad 21:19 21:21 21:14 21:15 12760 Hyderabad – Tambaram Dornakal 21:36 21:38 21:30 21:32 12760 Hyderabad – Tambaram Khammam 22:03 22:05 21:58 22:00 12791 Secunderabad – Danapur Kazipet 11:25 11:27 11:13 11:15 12793 Tirupati – Nizamabad Begumpet 05:16 05:17 05:09 05:10 12793 Tirupati – Nizamabad Secunderabad 05:50 06:15 05:55 06:10