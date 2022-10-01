Indian Railways Latest News Today: Indian Railways’ new all-India timetable for trains came into effect on October 1, Saturday. Passengers can access ‘Trains At A Glance (TAG)’ from the official website of the railways—www.indianrailways.gov.in. The timetable will reflect the 106 new services introduced during 2021-22, 212 services extended and the frequency of 24 services increased.Also Read - IRCTC Cancelled Trains List, October 1: Indian Railways Cancels 80 Trains Today. Check List Here


Besides, a slew of premium trains has also been added like the Vande Bharat Express trains, which operate from New Delhi to Varanasi and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra. One more Vande Bharat Express train has been introduced between Gandhinagar and Mumbai. Also Read - Replacing Chocolate Bars With Peanut Chikki: Vande Bharat Express To Offer Low Calorie Meals To Passengers

Trains at Glance: Here are the modified timings of few trains

Tr. No.From – ToStationExisting TimingsRevised Timings
Arr.Dep.Arr.Dep.
17013Hadapsar – HyderabadBidar23:3023:3223:1923:20
17013Hadapsar – HyderabadZahirabad00:1500:1623:4923:50
17013Hadapsar – HyderabadVikarabad01:0801:1000:4800:50
17013Hadapsar – HyderabadLingampalli01:5301:5501:2801:30
17013Hadapsar – HyderabadBegumpet02:2902:3002:0902:10
17205Sainagar Shirdi – Kakinada TownWarangal11:3311:3511:1011:12
17207Sainagar Shirdi – VijayawadaWarangal11:3311:3511:1011:12
18504Sainagar Shirdi – VisakhapatnamWarangal11:3311:3511:1011:12
17222LTT Mumbai – Kakinada PortLingampalli01:2901:3001:2101:22
16584Latur – YesvantpurDharmavaram04:1304:1504:0304:05
22101LTT Mumbai – MaduraiRenigunta08:0508:1008:0308:05
17642Narkher – KachegudaAkola09:1009:2009:0509:15
11020Bhubaneswar – CST MumbaiMadhira06:0206:0305:5906:00
11020Bhubaneswar – CST MumbaiKhammam06:3306:3406:2806:30
11020Bhubaneswar – CST MumbaiMahbubabad07:1407:1507:0907:10
11020Bhubaneswar – CST MumbaiBegumpet11:1311:1511:1011:12
11020Bhubaneswar – CST MumbaiLingampalli11:4911:5011:3911:40
11020Bhubaneswar – CST MumbaiTandur13:1413:1512:4912:50
11020Bhubaneswar – CST MumbaiSedam13:4913:5013:1913:20
20811Visakhapatnam – H S NandedKazipet04:5805:0004:3804:40
12727Visakhapatnam – HyderabadAnakapalle18:0318:0518:0018:02
22707Visakhapatnam – TirupatiSri Kalahasti11:3811:3910:5911:00
22707Visakhapatnam – TirupatiRenigunta12:0612:0811:2811:30
22707Visakhapatnam – TirupatiTirupati12:4512:4512:2012:20
17479Puri – TirupatiVenkatagiri20:4020:4219:5920:00
17479Puri – TirupatiSri Kalahasti21:1221:1320:4920:50
17015Bhubaneswar – SecunderabadGuntur01:1001:1501:0001:05
12577Darbhanga – MysoreWarangal00:3200:3400:1800:20
22351Patliputra – YesvantpurWarangal00:3200:3400:1800:20
22353Patna – BanaswadiWarangal00:3200:3400:1800:20
22670Patna – ErnakulamWarangal21:5822:0021:4821:50
16318Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – KanniyakumariKhammam17:5918:0017:3817:40
12719Jaipur – HyderabadAkola15:1515:2015:1015:15
22619Bilaspur – TirunelveliWarangal21:5822:0021:4821:50
22815Bilaspur – ErnakulamWarangal21:5822:0021:4821:50
17481Bilaspur – TirupatiVenkatagiri20:4020:4219:5920:00
17481Bilaspur – TirupatiSri Kalahasti21:1221:1320:4920:50
20889Howrah – TirupatiNellore10:4810:5010:4310:45
22831Howrah – Sri Satya Sai Prashanthi NilayamDhone17:2817:3017:1317:15
22831Howrah – Sri Satya Sai Prashanthi NilayamGooty18:2918:3018:1418:15
22831Howrah – Sri Satya Sai Prashanthi NilayamAnantapur19:2919:3019:1419:15
22831Howrah – Sri Satya Sai Prashanthi NilayamDharmavaram20:2420:2520:1820:20
22102Madurai – LTT MumbaiAdoni07:2207:2307:1407:15
17616Madurai – KachegudaPakala00:4800:5000:2000:25
16593KSR Bengaluru City – H S NandedTandur12:2912:3011:5111:52
12193Yesvantpur – JabalpurKazipet06:2306:2506:0206:04
17322Jasidih – Vasco Da GamaGuntakal02:4502:5502:4002:45
18048*Vasco Da Gama – HowrahGuntakal17:4022:0017:3022:00
12194Jabalpur – YesvantpurRamagundam21:2121:2320:3920:40
20804Gandhidham – VisakhapatnamWarangal01:0101:0300:1800:20
20804Gandhidham – VisakhapatnamKhammam02:1202:1301:5902:00
20820Okha – PuriWarangal00:3200:3400:1800:20
22717Rajkot – SecunderabadSedam04:4904:5004:4404:45
12756Bhavnagar – Kakinada PortVijayawada13:0013:1012:4012:50
12756Bhavnagar – Kakinada PortRajahmundry15:3315:3514:5815:00
12756Bhavnagar – Kakinada PortSamalkot16:1816:2015:5816:00
12756Bhavnagar – Kakinada PortKakinada Town16:4016:4516:2016:25
17021Secunderabad – Vasco Da GamaSecunderabad10:0010:059.509:55
19201Secunderabad – PorbandarBegumpet15:1015:1215:0915:10
12760Hyderabad – TambaramMahbubabad21:1921:2121:1421:15
12760Hyderabad – TambaramDornakal21:3621:3821:3021:32
12760Hyderabad – TambaramKhammam22:0322:0521:5822:00
12791Secunderabad – DanapurKazipet11:2511:2711:1311:15
12793Tirupati – NizamabadBegumpet05:1605:1705:0905:10
12793Tirupati – NizamabadSecunderabad05:5006:1505:5506:10

DIRECT LINK TO INDIAN RAILWAYS NEW TIMETABLE HERE 

According to Indian Railways, it runs about 3,240 Mail/Express trains which include Vande Bharat Express, Gatimaan Express, Rajdhani Express, Shatabdi Express, Humsafar Express, Tejas Express, Duronto Express, Antyodaya Express, Garib Rath Express, Sampark Kranti Express, Yuva Express, Uday Express, Janshatabdi Express and other types of trains. Also Read - IRCTC Launches New, Easy Service For Checking Live Train Status And PNR Without Visiting Any Website | Details Inside

About 3,000 passenger trains and 5,660 suburban trains are also operated over the Indian Railways network. The volume of passengers carried daily is about 2.23 crore. To clear extra rush and meet passenger demand, more than 65,000 special train trips were operated during 2021-22. About 566 coaches were permanently augmented to increase the carrying capacity, said Railways.