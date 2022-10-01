Indian Railways Latest News Today: Indian Railways’ new all-India timetable for trains came into effect on October 1, Saturday. Passengers can access ‘Trains At A Glance (TAG)’ from the official website of the railways—www.indianrailways.gov.in. The timetable will reflect the 106 new services introduced during 2021-22, 212 services extended and the frequency of 24 services increased.Also Read - IRCTC Cancelled Trains List, October 1: Indian Railways Cancels 80 Trains Today. Check List Here
Besides, a slew of premium trains has also been added like the Vande Bharat Express trains, which operate from New Delhi to Varanasi and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra. One more Vande Bharat Express train has been introduced between Gandhinagar and Mumbai.
Trains at Glance: Here are the modified timings of few trains
|Tr. No.
|From – To
|Station
|Existing Timings
|Revised Timings
|Arr.
|Dep.
|Arr.
|Dep.
|17013
|Hadapsar – Hyderabad
|Bidar
|23:30
|23:32
|23:19
|23:20
|17013
|Hadapsar – Hyderabad
|Zahirabad
|00:15
|00:16
|23:49
|23:50
|17013
|Hadapsar – Hyderabad
|Vikarabad
|01:08
|01:10
|00:48
|00:50
|17013
|Hadapsar – Hyderabad
|Lingampalli
|01:53
|01:55
|01:28
|01:30
|17013
|Hadapsar – Hyderabad
|Begumpet
|02:29
|02:30
|02:09
|02:10
|17205
|Sainagar Shirdi – Kakinada Town
|Warangal
|11:33
|11:35
|11:10
|11:12
|17207
|Sainagar Shirdi – Vijayawada
|Warangal
|11:33
|11:35
|11:10
|11:12
|18504
|Sainagar Shirdi – Visakhapatnam
|Warangal
|11:33
|11:35
|11:10
|11:12
|17222
|LTT Mumbai – Kakinada Port
|Lingampalli
|01:29
|01:30
|01:21
|01:22
|16584
|Latur – Yesvantpur
|Dharmavaram
|04:13
|04:15
|04:03
|04:05
|22101
|LTT Mumbai – Madurai
|Renigunta
|08:05
|08:10
|08:03
|08:05
|17642
|Narkher – Kacheguda
|Akola
|09:10
|09:20
|09:05
|09:15
|11020
|Bhubaneswar – CST Mumbai
|Madhira
|06:02
|06:03
|05:59
|06:00
|11020
|Bhubaneswar – CST Mumbai
|Khammam
|06:33
|06:34
|06:28
|06:30
|11020
|Bhubaneswar – CST Mumbai
|Mahbubabad
|07:14
|07:15
|07:09
|07:10
|11020
|Bhubaneswar – CST Mumbai
|Begumpet
|11:13
|11:15
|11:10
|11:12
|11020
|Bhubaneswar – CST Mumbai
|Lingampalli
|11:49
|11:50
|11:39
|11:40
|11020
|Bhubaneswar – CST Mumbai
|Tandur
|13:14
|13:15
|12:49
|12:50
|11020
|Bhubaneswar – CST Mumbai
|Sedam
|13:49
|13:50
|13:19
|13:20
|20811
|Visakhapatnam – H S Nanded
|Kazipet
|04:58
|05:00
|04:38
|04:40
|12727
|Visakhapatnam – Hyderabad
|Anakapalle
|18:03
|18:05
|18:00
|18:02
|22707
|Visakhapatnam – Tirupati
|Sri Kalahasti
|11:38
|11:39
|10:59
|11:00
|22707
|Visakhapatnam – Tirupati
|Renigunta
|12:06
|12:08
|11:28
|11:30
|22707
|Visakhapatnam – Tirupati
|Tirupati
|12:45
|12:45
|12:20
|12:20
|17479
|Puri – Tirupati
|Venkatagiri
|20:40
|20:42
|19:59
|20:00
|17479
|Puri – Tirupati
|Sri Kalahasti
|21:12
|21:13
|20:49
|20:50
|17015
|Bhubaneswar – Secunderabad
|Guntur
|01:10
|01:15
|01:00
|01:05
|12577
|Darbhanga – Mysore
|Warangal
|00:32
|00:34
|00:18
|00:20
|22351
|Patliputra – Yesvantpur
|Warangal
|00:32
|00:34
|00:18
|00:20
|22353
|Patna – Banaswadi
|Warangal
|00:32
|00:34
|00:18
|00:20
|22670
|Patna – Ernakulam
|Warangal
|21:58
|22:00
|21:48
|21:50
|16318
|Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Kanniyakumari
|Khammam
|17:59
|18:00
|17:38
|17:40
|12719
|Jaipur – Hyderabad
|Akola
|15:15
|15:20
|15:10
|15:15
|22619
|Bilaspur – Tirunelveli
|Warangal
|21:58
|22:00
|21:48
|21:50
|22815
|Bilaspur – Ernakulam
|Warangal
|21:58
|22:00
|21:48
|21:50
|17481
|Bilaspur – Tirupati
|Venkatagiri
|20:40
|20:42
|19:59
|20:00
|17481
|Bilaspur – Tirupati
|Sri Kalahasti
|21:12
|21:13
|20:49
|20:50
|20889
|Howrah – Tirupati
|Nellore
|10:48
|10:50
|10:43
|10:45
|22831
|Howrah – Sri Satya Sai Prashanthi Nilayam
|Dhone
|17:28
|17:30
|17:13
|17:15
|22831
|Howrah – Sri Satya Sai Prashanthi Nilayam
|Gooty
|18:29
|18:30
|18:14
|18:15
|22831
|Howrah – Sri Satya Sai Prashanthi Nilayam
|Anantapur
|19:29
|19:30
|19:14
|19:15
|22831
|Howrah – Sri Satya Sai Prashanthi Nilayam
|Dharmavaram
|20:24
|20:25
|20:18
|20:20
|22102
|Madurai – LTT Mumbai
|Adoni
|07:22
|07:23
|07:14
|07:15
|17616
|Madurai – Kacheguda
|Pakala
|00:48
|00:50
|00:20
|00:25
|16593
|KSR Bengaluru City – H S Nanded
|Tandur
|12:29
|12:30
|11:51
|11:52
|12193
|Yesvantpur – Jabalpur
|Kazipet
|06:23
|06:25
|06:02
|06:04
|17322
|Jasidih – Vasco Da Gama
|Guntakal
|02:45
|02:55
|02:40
|02:45
|18048*
|Vasco Da Gama – Howrah
|Guntakal
|17:40
|22:00
|17:30
|22:00
|12194
|Jabalpur – Yesvantpur
|Ramagundam
|21:21
|21:23
|20:39
|20:40
|20804
|Gandhidham – Visakhapatnam
|Warangal
|01:01
|01:03
|00:18
|00:20
|20804
|Gandhidham – Visakhapatnam
|Khammam
|02:12
|02:13
|01:59
|02:00
|20820
|Okha – Puri
|Warangal
|00:32
|00:34
|00:18
|00:20
|22717
|Rajkot – Secunderabad
|Sedam
|04:49
|04:50
|04:44
|04:45
|12756
|Bhavnagar – Kakinada Port
|Vijayawada
|13:00
|13:10
|12:40
|12:50
|12756
|Bhavnagar – Kakinada Port
|Rajahmundry
|15:33
|15:35
|14:58
|15:00
|12756
|Bhavnagar – Kakinada Port
|Samalkot
|16:18
|16:20
|15:58
|16:00
|12756
|Bhavnagar – Kakinada Port
|Kakinada Town
|16:40
|16:45
|16:20
|16:25
|17021
|Secunderabad – Vasco Da Gama
|Secunderabad
|10:00
|10:05
|9.5
|09:55
|19201
|Secunderabad – Porbandar
|Begumpet
|15:10
|15:12
|15:09
|15:10
|12760
|Hyderabad – Tambaram
|Mahbubabad
|21:19
|21:21
|21:14
|21:15
|12760
|Hyderabad – Tambaram
|Dornakal
|21:36
|21:38
|21:30
|21:32
|12760
|Hyderabad – Tambaram
|Khammam
|22:03
|22:05
|21:58
|22:00
|12791
|Secunderabad – Danapur
|Kazipet
|11:25
|11:27
|11:13
|11:15
|12793
|Tirupati – Nizamabad
|Begumpet
|05:16
|05:17
|05:09
|05:10
|12793
|Tirupati – Nizamabad
|Secunderabad
|05:50
|06:15
|05:55
|06:10
According to Indian Railways, it runs about 3,240 Mail/Express trains which include Vande Bharat Express, Gatimaan Express, Rajdhani Express, Shatabdi Express, Humsafar Express, Tejas Express, Duronto Express, Antyodaya Express, Garib Rath Express, Sampark Kranti Express, Yuva Express, Uday Express, Janshatabdi Express and other types of trains.
About 3,000 passenger trains and 5,660 suburban trains are also operated over the Indian Railways network. The volume of passengers carried daily is about 2.23 crore. To clear extra rush and meet passenger demand, more than 65,000 special train trips were operated during 2021-22. About 566 coaches were permanently augmented to increase the carrying capacity, said Railways.