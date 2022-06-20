Cancelled Trains List: If you are one of those whose ticket has been cancelled due to the ongoing protest, then don’t worry about the refund. In case, you have an e-ticket and your train gets cancelled, the money automatically gets refunded to your bank account. However, if your train is late for more than 3 hours and if you want to postpone your plan, the TDR needs to be filed before the departure.Also Read - Over 700 Trains Fully and Partially Cancelled Amid Agnipath Protests. Check Full List Here

A Step-by-Step Guide File the Ticket Deposit Receipt (TDR)

To file TDR, one needs to log in on the IRCTC website or the mobile app, go to my account and select the option for my transaction.

Click on File TDR. To get the counter ticket cancelled online, click on this link

After filling in your PNR number, train number and captcha, tick the box of cancellation rules.

Click on the Submit button. Now you will receive an OTP on the number you gave on the form while booking.

Click on Submit after entering the OTP. You will be able to see the details of your PNR.

After verifying the PNR details, click on the cancel ticket option. After this, you will be able to see the refund amount on the page. You will also get a confirmation message on the number given on the booking form which will have the information of PNR and refund.

What About Counter Tickets?

If you have booked a counter ticket, you will have to visit the nearest ticket counter and fill a form. Passengers have to collect their refund physically. Moreover, you can also call on the helpline number 139 or visit IRCTC website or app to cancel a ticket.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Railways announced the cancellations of over 700 trains due to prevailing law and order situation in the wake of Agnipath protests. A total of 736 trains scheduled to depart today (June 20) have been fully or partially cancelled by the zones on Indian Railways.