Cancelled Trains List: If you are one of those whose ticket has been cancelled due to the ongoing protest, then don't worry about the refund. In case, you have an e-ticket and your train gets cancelled, the money automatically gets refunded to your bank account. However, if your train is late for more than 3 hours and if you want to postpone your plan, the TDR needs to be filed before the departure.
A Step-by-Step Guide File the Ticket Deposit Receipt (TDR)
- To file TDR, one needs to log in on the IRCTC website or the mobile app, go to my account and select the option for my transaction.
- Click on File TDR. To get the counter ticket cancelled online, click on this link
- After filling in your PNR number, train number and captcha, tick the box of cancellation rules.
- Click on the Submit button. Now you will receive an OTP on the number you gave on the form while booking.
- Click on Submit after entering the OTP. You will be able to see the details of your PNR.
- After verifying the PNR details, click on the cancel ticket option. After this, you will be able to see the refund amount on the page. You will also get a confirmation message on the number given on the booking form which will have the information of PNR and refund.
What About Counter Tickets?
If you have booked a counter ticket, you will have to visit the nearest ticket counter and fill a form. Passengers have to collect their refund physically. Moreover, you can also call on the helpline number 139 or visit IRCTC website or app to cancel a ticket.
Earlier in the day, the Indian Railways announced the cancellations of over 700 trains due to prevailing law and order situation in the wake of Agnipath protests. A total of 736 trains scheduled to depart today (June 20) have been fully or partially cancelled by the zones on Indian Railways. Click here for full list.