IRCTC Latest News Today: Here comes a piece of good news for the rail passengers. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) food delivery service Zoop has partnered with Jio Hapik to provide more convenient food delivery services on trains to passengers. While travelling with Indian Railways, the passengers can now order food using a WhatsApp chatbot service, which allows the passengers to get their food delivered directly to their seats using their PNR number during their journey.

The passengers must note that the service facilitates them to get their food delivered at any upcoming station that is a part of their journey without even downloading the Zoop app.

Moreover, the WhatsApp service allows the passengers to use the Zoop to seamlessly order food as per the convenience without the hassles of downloading an additional app. Right from the chat, the passengers can also check real-time food tracking as well as leave feedback and get support related to their orders.

IRCTC Zoop Food Delivery App: How to use features

Backed by the Haptik’s advanced Conversational Commerce capabilities, the WhatsApp chatbot feature will expand the availability of ordering food while travelling via train. The passengers can connect with Zoop on WhatsApp chat +91 7042062070.

Moreover, the real-time service will reduce the gap between network issues that travellers often face while travelling and allow them to place orders via the WhatsApp chatbot and get food delivered to their respective seats.

The passengers need to use their PNR number to order food from select restaurants at planned train stations. They also can drop a feedback note and reach out to the support team in case of any problem.

IRCTC Zoop Food Delivery App: Modes of payment

The feature of the Zoop Food Delivery App allows digital payments across services like UPI, netbanking etc. As the WhatsApp Payments is not yet enabled for businesses, the payment interface is outside the WhatsApp ecosystem. Hence, the passengers can make digital payments via UPI, and netbanking among other modes.

IRCTC Zoop Food Delivery App: Step-by-step guide to order food