Indian Railways News Today: The railway stations of Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad will soon wear a new look with modern technology and designs, thanks to the Union Cabinet for the approval of the redevelopment plan. In a cabinet meet today, the Central government approved the Indian Railways' proposal for the re-development of three major railway stations – New Delhi, Ahmedabad and CSMT, Mumbai. The project involves an investment of approximately Rs 10,000 crores.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "Cabinet approves the Indian Railways' proposal for redevelopment of three major railway stations – New Delhi Railway Stn., Ahmedabad Railway Stn. and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai at an investment of Rs 10,000 crore."



The Rail Minister further added that the redevelopment work of 199 railway stations are under process and those stations having a footfall of 50 lakhs and above annually have been considered in the first phase.

The Rail minister also added that with the progress, the re-development work of stations with 10 lakhs and above will begin in the second phase.

Giving details, Ashwini Vaishnaw said the New Delhi railway station will integrate train services with buses, auto and metro rail services. He added that the Ahmedabad railway station redesign was inspired by Modera’s Sun temple and CSMT’s heritage building won’t be touched but buildings nearby will be re-developed.

He further added that the tender for the re-development of NDLS, CSMT and Ahmedabad railway stations will be issued in the next 10 days. “The total cost of the re-development of 199 stations including these 3 major stations is Rs 60,000 crores,” he added.

he went on to add that the New Delhi railway station, Ahmedabad railway station and CSMT, Mumbai will be redeveloped in a time span of approximately 2 year to 3.5 years. “Modular technology to be used in the redevelopment of these stations,” Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated.