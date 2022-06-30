Indian Railways (IRCTC) New Timetable 2022: Indian Railways’ new time table will come into effect from July 1, 2022. Following this, Indian Railways has updated the timings of several trains including New Delhi-Lucknow Shatabdi, Lucknow Junction-Meerut City Rajyarani Express, and Kathgodam-Lucknow Junction Express among others.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: India Railways to Start Swadesh Darshan Special Train From Madhya Pradesh Soon. Check Ticket Fare, Itinerary Details

IRCTC New Time Table: Highlights of the new timetable mentioned below

Northern Railway to operate two new superfast trains

22425/26 New Delhi-Chandigarh Tejas Express.

12585/86 New Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express

Four trains got extension: The journey on four trains have been extended to include more trains.

12205/06 Dehradun-New Delhi Nanda Devi Express up to Kota Junction.

12037/38 New Delhi-Ludhiana Shatabdi has been extended up to Lohia Khas station.

Timings of several trains changed

Train No. 12004 New Delhi-Lucknow Junction Shatabdi Express will reach Lucknow Junction at 12:45 hrs instead of 12:40 hrs.

Train No. 22453 Lucknow Junction – Meerut City Rajyarani Express will depart from Lucknow Junction at 2:25 pm instead of 2:40 pm.

Train No. 22454 Meerut City – Lucknow Junction Rajyarani Express will reach Lucknow Junction at 3:05 pm instead of 1:10 pm.

Train No. 15044 Kathgodam – Lucknow Junction Express will arrive Lucknow at 7:25 pm instead of 6:45 pm.

Meanwhile, the South Central Railway has decided to restore 07 trains from July 2022.

Note: Railway passengers can obtain information regarding new train time table and the number of trains (that have been altered) from enquiry number 139 or the various railway websites.